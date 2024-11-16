A Look Back At Jim Carrey's Bond With His Late Sister Rita

Following the tragic death of Jim Carrey's older sister, Rita Carrey, on November 14, 2024, the star actor chose not to immediately comment publicly on the loss. However, it's easy to imagine that Jim, like the rest of the Carrey family, was heartbroken, especially given how close the two siblings were. Rita, the third of the four Carrey children, was born in 1961, just one year before Jim.

She was a talented singer and performer in her own right, and carved out a career that showcased her love for music and helping others. And despite the numerous attempts to diminish her accomplishments by comparing her to the Kick-Ass 2 star, Rita had an amazing sense of humor about it, taking every opportunity to make it clear how much she loved her baby brother.

During an interview on "She Said" on SiriusXM Canada (via YouTube), Rita shared how much she had come to embrace being Jim Carrey's sister: "They always go, 'Jim Carrey's sister,' so my name now is JCS — like Jesus Christ Superstar. Because I never get, 'Oh, you're Rita.' It's JCS, right? So I'm like, yes, I am. But I've been asked for the last, you know, 25 years about Jim every day of my life."

