Queen Camilla's Grandchildren Couldn't Care Less About King Charles' Royal Role

Prince Louis is adorable with his expressive faces, Princess Charlotte is the perfect mini-me to her mom (even flaunting her good hair gene), and Prince George is growing up to be quite the kingly little gentleman. The three offspring of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, are doted on by their grandfather, who also happens to go by the name of King Charles III, also known as the reigning monarch of England.

Besides the three youngsters who are partially growing up in the spotlight, though, there are other British boys and girls who consider King Charles a grandfather figure — the grandchildren of Queen Camilla.

The queen consort has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles: a son, Tom Parker Bowles, and a daughter, Laura Lopes. Tom is the father of two children named Lola, born in 2007, and Freddy, born in 2010, while Lopes has three kids, a daughter named Eliza, born in 2008, and two twin boys named Gus and Louis, born in 2009. Since Camilla and Charles tied the knot in 2005, all five grandkids have grown up knowing Charles as one of their grandparents and not just as a ruling monarch. In fact, they sometimes have to be reminded that Charles is the king.

