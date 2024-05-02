Princess Charlotte Flaunts Mom Kate Middleton's Good Hair Gene In 9th Birthday Portrait
While Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly spends major amounts of money to maintain her looks, the beloved royal's naturally terrific hair probably gives her a head start. Kate Middleton's luscious brown mane has long been a hot topic of conversation, with Vogue Australia estimating that the princess spends close to a whopping $20,000 per year on her hair care regimen alone. With three blowouts scheduled every single week alongside regular keratin treatments, it's unlikely we'll ever see Kate's hair looking anything less than perfect.
Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who turned nine in April 2024, seems to be following in her mother's footsteps, at least in terms of locks. She flaunted her beautiful blonde hair in a birthday portrait posted on The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram, proving that she got her mom's good hair genes. "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today," read the caption. Posing with a smile, Charlotte let her waist-long hair flow freely in the sweet snap taken by Kate. This isn't the first time the youngster's tresses have captured attention, as she is no stranger to switching up her hairstyles. From braids to half-up, half-down looks, Charlotte undoubtedly inherited her mother's knack for polished locks.
Charlotte's hair is garnering growing attention (much like her mom's impressive mane)
Princess Charlotte might have inherited her mother's good hair genes, but the shade of her locks is clearly courtesy of William, Prince of Wales. Although she is often referred to as a brunette, especially when her hair is styled up, Charlotte's locks visibly transition into a blonde hue beyond her ears, mirroring her father's. Considering William's early balding, inheriting only his hair color is a good deal for the mini-royal. Aside from sharing her mom's excellent genetics, there's one more hair-related way that Charlotte is just like Catherine, Princess of Wales. Social media users noticed that she had picked up Kate Middleton's famous over-the-shoulder hair flip, as seen in a comparison video posted on TikTok.
Furthermore, the sweet mother-daughter duo shares a passion for various sports, including tennis. During Charlotte's debut at Wimbledon, she was Kate's twin, even emulating her mother's facial expressions during the exciting gameplay. Although Charlotte's stunning 9th birthday portrait has everyone talking about her hair, media outlets actually began noticing the young royal's long locks as early as winter 2023. Notably, People reported on the impressive length of Charlotte's hair after the Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, echoing numerous reports on any and every change to Kate's mane. We're sure that Charlotte's blonde locks will soon become trendsetting, much like her mom's.