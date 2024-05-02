Princess Charlotte Flaunts Mom Kate Middleton's Good Hair Gene In 9th Birthday Portrait

While Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly spends major amounts of money to maintain her looks, the beloved royal's naturally terrific hair probably gives her a head start. Kate Middleton's luscious brown mane has long been a hot topic of conversation, with Vogue Australia estimating that the princess spends close to a whopping $20,000 per year on her hair care regimen alone. With three blowouts scheduled every single week alongside regular keratin treatments, it's unlikely we'll ever see Kate's hair looking anything less than perfect.

Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who turned nine in April 2024, seems to be following in her mother's footsteps, at least in terms of locks. She flaunted her beautiful blonde hair in a birthday portrait posted on The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram, proving that she got her mom's good hair genes. "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today," read the caption. Posing with a smile, Charlotte let her waist-long hair flow freely in the sweet snap taken by Kate. This isn't the first time the youngster's tresses have captured attention, as she is no stranger to switching up her hairstyles. From braids to half-up, half-down looks, Charlotte undoubtedly inherited her mother's knack for polished locks.