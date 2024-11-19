Chad Michael Murray's Netflix Christmas Movie Is A Far Cry From His Wholesome Hallmark Days

In his Hallmark days, Chad Michael Murray was the center of multiple Christmas-themed love stories, whether it be as a single photographer in "Write Before Christmas," or as a television producer in "Road to Christmas." The "One Tree Hill" star has also been featured in wholesome Netflix romances, like in the 2024 charmer "Mother of the Bride." However, his upcoming project, "The Merry Gentlemen," takes a far more risque approach to the holiday romance formula. The movie, which will be released on the platform on November 20, 2024 , stars Britt Robertson as a former dancer who stages a steamy Christmas revue to save a local performing arts venue.

Murray's character, Luke, is one of the male dancers Ashley enlists to help put on the show. Stills from the movie reveal Murray shirtless along with his fellow dancers, pairing his rocking abs with either jeans and a cowboy hat, or a bowler hat and suspenders. Despite its provocative departure from usual wholesome holiday movie standards, Murray highlighted the film's romance and comedy as other major elements to look out for. Robertson said Murray was also dedicated to delivering his best performance. "He seemed to put a lot of effort into it and he cared a lot," she told People. "I always think that's a good sign when your actors care about what they're doing. So I was impressed!"