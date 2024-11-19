Chad Michael Murray's Netflix Christmas Movie Is A Far Cry From His Wholesome Hallmark Days
In his Hallmark days, Chad Michael Murray was the center of multiple Christmas-themed love stories, whether it be as a single photographer in "Write Before Christmas," or as a television producer in "Road to Christmas." The "One Tree Hill" star has also been featured in wholesome Netflix romances, like in the 2024 charmer "Mother of the Bride." However, his upcoming project, "The Merry Gentlemen," takes a far more risque approach to the holiday romance formula. The movie, which will be released on the platform on November 20, 2024 , stars Britt Robertson as a former dancer who stages a steamy Christmas revue to save a local performing arts venue.
Murray's character, Luke, is one of the male dancers Ashley enlists to help put on the show. Stills from the movie reveal Murray shirtless along with his fellow dancers, pairing his rocking abs with either jeans and a cowboy hat, or a bowler hat and suspenders. Despite its provocative departure from usual wholesome holiday movie standards, Murray highlighted the film's romance and comedy as other major elements to look out for. Robertson said Murray was also dedicated to delivering his best performance. "He seemed to put a lot of effort into it and he cared a lot," she told People. "I always think that's a good sign when your actors care about what they're doing. So I was impressed!"
Chad Michael Murray was taken outside his comfort zone
Chad Michael Murray acknowledged that he was initially scared to be playing a stripper in "The Merry Gentlemen." However, his fear subsequently motivated him to tackle it. "When I see something and it scares the crap out of me, something in me says, 'Alright, well let's see what we can do,'" he told People. "'I'm going to fall flat on my face or have a lot of fun doing it.' So that was what really pulled me in."
Murray also said working on the film afforded him the opportunity to learn a new skill: Professional dancing. "I'd never danced professionally or trained by any means," he told People. "I love going out and dancing. My wife [Sarah Roemer] and I have danced at a wedding or two and we dance on occasion and we goof around at the house, but nothing to this level." It looks like the flick will be a bit saucier than Murray's typical fare, but it's all in good Christmas fun!