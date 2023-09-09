One Tree Hill Stars Who Went On To Be In Hallmark Movies

"One Tree Hill" is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Y2K shows we love to rewatch, no matter how much time has passed. The CW teen drama originally premiered in 2003 and ran for nine seasons. It followed half-brothers and high school students Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) as they navigated school, sports, and love in Tree Hill, a fictional North Carolina town. Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton), Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush), and Haley James (Bethany Joy Lenz) were the show's main female characters, whose feelings towards each other and the Scott brothers varied throughout the storyline, depending on their relationships. "One Tree Hill" perfectly captured both the challenges and joys of growing up as well as finding one's place in the world.

The show ended in 2012, but some of the main cast departed well before the final season. Burton and Murray left the series during the Season 6 finale, and fans were unsatisfied with how their characters' storyline was wrapped up. However, both actors continued to work on other projects, including Hallmark Channel movies, and they're not the only ones. Lenz became a network staple in the years after "One Tree Hill," as did some of the show's supporting characters. It seems like the network known for its sappy romances and Christmas in July movies was a natural fit for many "One Tree Hill" alums!