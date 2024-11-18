Scary Details Emerge From Break-In At William & Kate's Windsor Castle

As if the Prince and Princess of Wales haven't been through enough this past year, a pair of masked intruders recently broke into the Windsor Castle estate. Here's what we know.

Though we're just hearing about the shocking news now, it turns out that the break-in occurred just before midnight on October 13th. The intruders were able to climb over a six-foot security fence and steal not one but two vehicles — a black Isuzu pickup and a red quad bike. They then used the pickup to ram through the Shaw Farm Gate and escape into the night. The gate, which is apparently used quite frequently by the family when they come and go, is mere minutes from Adelaide Cottage — just one of the gorgeous places William and Kate have called home and where the family was sleeping at the time of the incident. Thankfully, the intruders didn't seem to have anything more nefarious in mind besides grand theft auto.

Advertisement

As of this writing, authorities have yet to make an arrest — nor have Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace made an official statement.