Preventative Chemotherapy: Kate Middleton's Cancer Treatment Explained

When Princess Catherine disappeared from the public eye in January 2024 after undergoing unspecified abdominal surgery, rumors ran rampant. By the time March rolled around, the narrative had gotten completely out of control, and even celebrities started to weigh in on the conspiracy theories surrounding the princess' whereabouts. It was internet chaos at its best, and the palace didn't handle the whole media tempest very well.

Finally, on March 22, Catherine released a video statement announcing that she'd been diagnosed with cancer. Many wanted to put their foot in their mouth when the statement was released. Catherine explained that, when she underwent abdominal surgery, doctors didn't expect to find any cancer — this was only determined after the procedure. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment," she explained.

Conspiracy theories turned into well-wishes, but soon, the public and the press had more questions: What is preventative chemotherapy? And what did it tell us about the state of the future queen's health? The Princess of Wales didn't elaborate on what type of cancer she'd been diagnosed with nor provided any details on how far it had progressed before her diagnosis. Catherine's cancer announcement video subsequently left people with more questions than answers, and we're here to answer some of them, or at least try to.

