Lena Waithe's Rumored Cheating Scandal With Cynthia Erivo, Explained

Lena Waithe embodies Black excellence and success. The actress and screenwriter has worked on hit shows like "The Chi" and, in 2017, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Master of None." That same year Waithe announced her engagement to film executive and producer Alana Mayo. The two secretly wed in 2019, and after the announcement, Waithe publicly lauded her wife for being so "amazing" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Yet cheating rumors weren't far behind.

"It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing, but also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that," Waithe said. "Everybody should be able to do that."

But shortly thereafter, in 2020, the two announced they had separated and divorced later that year. The announcement included a joint a statement to People, which did not cite the reason for the breakup, but clarified, "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time." Before long, the rumor mill began to swirl and people speculated that Waithe was cheating with Broadway star Cynthia Erivo. However, neither Waithe nor her former wife confirmed what contributed to the end of their marriage.

