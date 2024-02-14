The Stunning Transformation Of Cynthia Erivo

Only a select few people in the world can claim to be EGOTs — winners of an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony — but Cynthia Erivo is well on her way. If she wins an Oscar, she'll join the ranks of legends like Audrey Hepburn, John Gielgud, and Viola Davis.

Erivo already nabbed a Daytime Emmy in 2017 for a performance of a song from "The Color Purple" on "Today," a Grammy for her performance of the song "Stand Up" in "Harriet," and a Tony for Best Leading Actress in "The Color Purple." In 2020, Erivo received her first Oscar nomination for "Harriet." As of this writing, Erivo is set to take Hollywood by storm — in November, she'll star as Elphaba in the screen adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked" alongside Ariana Grande — so who knows? Her Oscar may not be too far off.

Over the past decade, you've watched Erivo rise up to become one of the most celebrated musical stars of her generation. But how did she get to this prestigious place?