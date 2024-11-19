Everything We Know So Far About Britney Spear's Jewelry Line

In Britney Spears' announcement on Instagram, we can see her teasing a sample of B Tiny's merchandise — a hand chain with turquoise beads. Her entrepreneurial history has proven successful and it seems she's taking the next step on her journey as a businesswoman in the fashion industry. In 2018, it was estimated that Spears made $50 million per year from her fragrances, including her perfume, Fantasy. In 2020, her brother Bryan told the "As NOT Seen on TV" podcast that these products brought in over $100 billion in revenue. However, these sales happened when the Princess of Pop was still under conservatorship, so millions of fans were shocked and enraged when it was made public that the pop star did not control her own money for nearly 14 years. Now that she is legally free to earn and handle her own money, fans are happy to support her new ventures.

Advertisement

Comments are not allowed on Spears' Instagram posts, but people are still talking in the comments section of Perez Hilton's YouTube video about the pop star's announcement. "I hope she kills it and sells out she (sic) deserves to shine on her own," one person wrote. "It's a perfect venture for her." Another added, "It would be amazing to see her back on her feet," and yet another fan said, "She does seem at her most happiest (sic) when creating."

Details are still under wraps. When will the collection be released? Will this be cheap or luxury jewelry? What will the quality be like? Will she be designing it, or will only her name be attached? Fans across the globe can't wait to learn more!