Everything We Know About Rachel Zegler's Controversial Reaction To Trump's Election Win
Many Kamala Harris voters were disappointed and upset when Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. Some celebrities took to social media to share their opinions on the matter, including stunning actor and singer Rachel Zegler. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted screenshots of the "West Side Story" star's Instagram Stories from after the results were announced, in which Zegler expressed frustration at the election outcome. "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," she notably wrote at the end of one of her Stories.
In another Story, Zegler wrote, "There is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy. It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches." She also fired off at Elon Musk for his role in getting Trump back in the White House. In what seemed to be her last Story at the time, the "Snow White" star encouraged her Instagram followers to pay attention to their local government and politicians.
"I will love through these four years as best I can," Zegler concluded her message, before adding simply, "F*** Donald Trump." The X user who reposted the Stories wasn't too happy with what she had to say. Unsurprisingly, many other conservatives online were angry as well, taking to social media site to lambast the actor for her comments.
Trump supporters lashed out and Zegler quickly apologized
A few years prior to the drama, Rachel Zegler was cast in Disney's upcoming live-action "Snow White" as the titular princess and the reaction was overwhelmingly negative. In 2024, several Donald Trump fans claimed that they would not be watching the movie because of what Zegler said about the president-elect. Others implied that they would fully boycott Disney as a result. Popular conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly also discussed the situation in an article on her website. The former Fox News host briefly outlined some of the drama surrounding the live-action "Snow White" movie before turning her attention to Zegler's post-election comments.
"Hello, Disney, you are going to have to redo your film again because this woman is a pig and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense," Kelly wrote (Carano was reportedly not brought back to the Disney+ show "The Mandalorian" due to her social media presence, which included reposting an image that seemed to suggest that conservatives in the U.S. were treated as badly as Jews were during the Holocaust). According to Variety, Zegler swiftly apologized for her comments following the backlash. "I let my emotions get the best of me," she admitted on Instagram. "Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse." The actor also made it clear that people were entitled to their own opinions.
Some critics still refused to watch "Snow White" and even argued that Zegler should be removed from the movie, but plenty of others had her back, agreeing with what she said and proclaiming that the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" star shouldn't have apologized in the first place. As one X user quipped, "The more they hate Rachel Zegler the more I love her."