Everything We Know About Rachel Zegler's Controversial Reaction To Trump's Election Win

Many Kamala Harris voters were disappointed and upset when Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. Some celebrities took to social media to share their opinions on the matter, including stunning actor and singer Rachel Zegler. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted screenshots of the "West Side Story" star's Instagram Stories from after the results were announced, in which Zegler expressed frustration at the election outcome. "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," she notably wrote at the end of one of her Stories.

In another Story, Zegler wrote, "There is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy. It is terrifying the number of people who stand behind what this man preaches." She also fired off at Elon Musk for his role in getting Trump back in the White House. In what seemed to be her last Story at the time, the "Snow White" star encouraged her Instagram followers to pay attention to their local government and politicians.

"I will love through these four years as best I can," Zegler concluded her message, before adding simply, "F*** Donald Trump." The X user who reposted the Stories wasn't too happy with what she had to say. Unsurprisingly, many other conservatives online were angry as well, taking to social media site to lambast the actor for her comments.

