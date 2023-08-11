All Of The Drama Surrounding Disney's Live-Action Snow White Movie

After all the drama surrounding Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid," sadly, it was to be expected that something similar would happen when they cast Latina actor Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in the remake of the legendary "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" cartoon. The original, which is from 1937, was based on a German fairytale written by the Brothers Grimm.

It describes Snow White as having fair skin and red lips, so choosing an actor with a darker complexion to portray the character didn't sit right with racist online trolls. Despite the harsh remarks, Zegler stood her ground and made history in the process. As if that wasn't enough drama for a beloved children's story, a famous Hollywood actor also took it upon himself to call Disney out for perpetuating hurtful stereotypes by remaking the cartoon into a live-action movie.

To avoid an out-of-date portrayal, the production claimed that it was replacing some of its human characters with forest-dwelling creatures that just resemble people instead.