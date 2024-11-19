Joe Rogan Has A Shady Take On Jennifer Lopez's Divorces
It seems that Jennifer Lopez, actress, dancer, and singer, has made as many headlines for her high-profile relationships (and their breakdown) as she has for her career accomplishments. A complete timeline of Lopez's relationships includes four marriages. And Joe Rogan, a podcaster and comedian worth millions, has decided that he knows the reason why those marriages have all ended in divorce. And sadly, his take is predictable: it's Lopez's fault. In an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Rogan said, "She's obviously a lot of work," adding, "Do you want a diva? Good luck. That requires a lot of work."
Rogan and his guest had been talking about the enjoyment that people seem to get from watching celebrities "get taken down," including when their relationships fall apart. There is, undeniably, a fascination with such topics; however, the pivot to talking about Lopez as the problem in all her romantic relationships seemed a bit uncalled for. Then again, Rogan hasn't ever been one to shy away from controversial takes on any number of topics, so we're not entirely surprised that he'd be coming after Lopez and her love life.
Jennifer Lopez has long been called a diva
Admittedly, Joe Rogan and his guest did say that when it came to Jennifer Lopez's split with Ben Affleck, Affleck was also "a problem." However, it still seemed like the overall focus was on Lopez as the one who was difficult to be in a relationship with.
Lopez has been dogged with diva allegations for some time, though more frequently with respect to her career as compared to her relationships; Meghan McCain once called out Lopez for her unreasonable, diva-like behavior. Lopez has been said to be a challenge to work with, and she's even been said to have requested that those around her don't look her in the eyes.
Lopez has certainly noticed the rumors, and she doesn't seem to appreciate them. During The Hollywood Reporter's 2016 Drama Actress Emmy Roundtable, Lopez talked about those accusations and how unfair she felt they were. "I was called a diva, which I never felt I deserved," Lopez said. "I've always been a hard worker, always on time, showing up and being a professional."