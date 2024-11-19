Joe Rogan Has A Shady Take On Jennifer Lopez's Divorces

It seems that Jennifer Lopez, actress, dancer, and singer, has made as many headlines for her high-profile relationships (and their breakdown) as she has for her career accomplishments. A complete timeline of Lopez's relationships includes four marriages. And Joe Rogan, a podcaster and comedian worth millions, has decided that he knows the reason why those marriages have all ended in divorce. And sadly, his take is predictable: it's Lopez's fault. In an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Rogan said, "She's obviously a lot of work," adding, "Do you want a diva? Good luck. That requires a lot of work."

Rogan and his guest had been talking about the enjoyment that people seem to get from watching celebrities "get taken down," including when their relationships fall apart. There is, undeniably, a fascination with such topics; however, the pivot to talking about Lopez as the problem in all her romantic relationships seemed a bit uncalled for. Then again, Rogan hasn't ever been one to shy away from controversial takes on any number of topics, so we're not entirely surprised that he'd be coming after Lopez and her love life.