Meghan McCain Confirms What We Suspected About Jennifer Lopez's Diva Behavior

Upon their release in February 2024, Jennifer Lopez's movie "This is Me ... Now: A Love Story" and the accompanying documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" took the internet by storm — just not for the reason Lopez surely hoped. The film — which Lopez wrote, starred in, and bankrolled with her own money — and the documentary, which chronicled the process of making the movie, showed Lopez in a particularly out-of-touch light.

After decades of fame, Lopez appears to have lost the plot, as far as much of the public is concerned, and it seems that she is no longer "Jenny from the block." Now, Meghan McCain, former co-host of ABC's "The View," is revealing what J-Lo is like in real life and, yes — if you suspected that she's "deeply unpleasant," according to McCain, you're right, per HuffPost.

On the June 7 episode of McCain's podcast "Citizen McCain," the TV personality recalled meeting J.Lo, who was a guest during her run as a co-host before McCain exited the talk show in 2021. "I, too, share similar negative stories that apparently the entire world does too," she said, adding that the pop star was simply "not nice." According to McCain, not only does Lopez seem like "a deeply unpleasant person" based on her experience, but she also managed to out-diva a lot of other celebs.

