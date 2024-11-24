The Ex-Boyfriend Ariana Grande Got Matching Tattoos With (And Later Hid)
Famous for her extensive vocal range and tight ponytails, Ariana Grande's romantic relationships certainly garner plenty of attention, too. The musician has dated a few celebrity hunks, like rappers Big Sean and Mac Miller, but her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" comedian and actor Pete Davidson attracted tons of buzz because of how unlikely the pairing was. In her relationships with the rappers, Grande produced hit songs featuring her suitors, but her relationship with Davidson resulted in adding numerous tattoos to an already vast collection on her body.
The two had a short-lived romantic relationship (and engagement) in 2018, and during that time, they got eight tattoos together, according to People. Some of the tattoos included matching pairs of small clouds on their fingers and the letters 'H2GKMO' on their right thumbs to signify one of Grande's favorite sayings, "Honest to God, knock me out," the media outlet noted. Each star also got tattoos to match existing ones on their partner. For instance, Grande tatted the number "8418" on her ankle, which signified Davidson's father's fire department badge number. Davidson's father died in service during the September 11, 2001, attack in New York City.
While the stars continued to get tattoos together, Davidson's friend and tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, warned the comedian to refrain from getting matching tattoos with the singer until they were married since he had just covered a tattoo for Davidson from a previous relationship, according to Page Six. Mesa said this because, "[R]elationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other."
Getting rid of the evidence
According to Page Six, Jon Mesa tattooed Ariana Grande's initials on Pete Davidson's hands, along with other symbols that were significant to her, including a bunny-eared mask behind his ear, which represented the mask Grande wore on her 2016 "Dangerous Woman" album cover. "It's obvious that Pete is super in love with Ariana," Mesa told the outlet. However, once the couple ended their engagement in October 2018, the two started covering the permanent ink on their bodies that etched them together. According to Elle, Davidson covered a tattoo that said "mille tendresse" — which he had gotten to match Grande — with the word "cursed." Based on reports from Refinery29, Davidson also quickly covered the "H2GKMO" tattoo with a thick black arrow pointing to his wrist. Reports from People also explained that the singer covered her ankle tattoo in memory of Davidson's father with the name of Mac Miller's dog, Myron. Miller died one month before the couple broke off their engagement, and Davidson believes Grande's grief resulted in the demise of their relationship.
Davidson isn't the only one of Grande's boyfriends with whom she shared matching tattoos. While dating her former backup dancer, Ricky Alvarez, in 2015, the two inked the greeting "hi" on each of their toes, according to The Mirror US. Grande has since covered that tattoo. Despite all the removals and coverings, the singer doesn't have a tattoo shortage. According to PopSugar, Grande still has well over 50 tats.