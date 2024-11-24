The Ex-Boyfriend Ariana Grande Got Matching Tattoos With (And Later Hid)

Famous for her extensive vocal range and tight ponytails, Ariana Grande's romantic relationships certainly garner plenty of attention, too. The musician has dated a few celebrity hunks, like rappers Big Sean and Mac Miller, but her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" comedian and actor Pete Davidson attracted tons of buzz because of how unlikely the pairing was. In her relationships with the rappers, Grande produced hit songs featuring her suitors, but her relationship with Davidson resulted in adding numerous tattoos to an already vast collection on her body.

The two had a short-lived romantic relationship (and engagement) in 2018, and during that time, they got eight tattoos together, according to People. Some of the tattoos included matching pairs of small clouds on their fingers and the letters 'H2GKMO' on their right thumbs to signify one of Grande's favorite sayings, "Honest to God, knock me out," the media outlet noted. Each star also got tattoos to match existing ones on their partner. For instance, Grande tatted the number "8418" on her ankle, which signified Davidson's father's fire department badge number. Davidson's father died in service during the September 11, 2001, attack in New York City.

While the stars continued to get tattoos together, Davidson's friend and tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, warned the comedian to refrain from getting matching tattoos with the singer until they were married since he had just covered a tattoo for Davidson from a previous relationship, according to Page Six. Mesa said this because, "[R]elationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other."

