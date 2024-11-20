The Morning Joe & Trump Controversy, Explained

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are in hot water after traveling to Mar-a-largo to meet with President-elect Donald Trump (and maybe Elon Musk?). Many people, including Jon Stewart and social media personality Ron Filipkowski, have criticized Scarborough and Brzezinski's decision as being hypocritical and also for showcasing fear.

On Friday, November 15, Scarborough and Brzezinski decided to meet with Trump in order to encourage healthy communication between them. According to CNN, both television hosts were influenced to meet with Trump because of their own worries that the Trump administration would become antagonistic toward them, and even come after them legally due to negative comments they made about the president-elect in the past. A few days later, Scarborough and Brzezinski discussed their decision on MSNBC, stating, "For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn't we?"

On an episode of "The Daily Show," which aired on November 18, 2024, Stewart jokingly answered Brzezinski's counter-question. "Uh ... Because you said he was Hitler." During the episode, Stewart, who has criticized the media's portrayal of Donald Trump in the past, continued to share his thoughts on Scarborough's controversial move, making some colorful comments regarding the bravery of Democrats. MSNBC commentator Katie Phang also seemingly expressed disapproval of the "Morning Joe" hosts' actions. "Normalizing Trump is a bad idea. Period," Phang wrote via Bluesky.

