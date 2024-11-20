Tragic Details About Former NBC News Anchor Tamron Hall

This article includes discussion of domestic abuse and infertility.

Most got to know her as the co-host of the "Today" show, but these days, Tamron Hall is best known for her own eponymous talk show, which she launched in 2019, and of course Hall's rumored affair with Donald Trump. The former has provided plenty of its own challenges, with Hall accidentally making it sound as if she dealt cocaine as a teenager not long after the show aired its first episode. Her "confession" made headlines, and Hall and her team were clambering to do damage control after the Daily Mail ran with the story. The outlet alleged that the talk show host had confessed to peddling drugs as a teenager alongside her boyfriend but then edited the segment out of her show.

Advertisement

In a statement to People, Hall made it clear that the conversation had been misunderstood. "I never dealt drugs," she clarified, admitting that a part of the show where she discussed this sensitive topic had been edited out, but it wasn't because she had anything to hide, it was solely for "legal reasons." The TV personality further explained that she shared her story with Prison Rights Advocate Topeka Sam. "I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgment call that could have turned worse. I say but for the grace of God, there go I."

As for the whispers that Hall had an affair with Trump back in 2012, neither the talk show host or the two-time president has ever publicly confirmed or denied those rumors. What is most concerning about the scuttlebutt is that it includes a claim that Hall got pregnant and had an abortion, with Trump footing the bill. These rumors appeared to have died down, but with his 2024 election campaign, they inevitably resurfaced. Aside from dealing with damaging headlines and allegations of a scandalous affair, Hall has also had to navigate other difficulties too.

Advertisement