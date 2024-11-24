What Cher Is Really Like, According To Former Costar Christina Ricci

Cher is not only a wonderful singer and actor but a wonderful person, according to fellow Hollywood superstar Christina Ricci. "Honestly, every good thing you believe about Cher is true," Ricci told Drew Barrymore on a November 2024 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." Ricci made her feature film debut as a 9-year-old in 1990's "Mermaids" alongside Cher, and she has had nothing but glowing things to say about Cher since.

Ricci is just four years younger than Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, so the songstress was understandably protective of her on set. "Cher took me under her wing," Ricci said in the 2024 documentary "Child Star" (via Entertainment Weekly). "She recognized that sometimes you could be on a set, and you don't know exactly what is going on behind the scenes — power struggles, or different issues. And if you don't know any better, and have no experience, you can think it was your fault," explained Ricci. But Cher was quick to make sure the young actor never felt like she was the root of any problems on set: "She never wanted me to feel insecure."

The "Yellowjackets" star heaps praise upon Cher any chance she gets, as Cher helped the former child star tremendously on set. "She saw me as a human being and was like, 'oh, you must be really confused about what's going on, let me explain this to you.' She literally would explain everything to me, and if it was something she couldn't explain in front of people she'd take me in her trailer," Ricci told Marc Maron on an August 2022 episode of his "WTF" podcast.

