The Tragic Story Of Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman

Growing up in a celebrity household may sound like a dream come true, but Hollywood is full of cautionary tales about children of the rich and famous who end up in rehab, jail, or worse. True, it's a life filled with perks and privileges, but there are perils and pitfalls, too. Just ask Elijah Blue Allman, son of iconic singer Cher and rocker Gregg Allman. He is the latest celebrity offspring making headlines for his mental health issues and struggles with addiction to alcohol and drugs, including heroin. Allman has struggled with these issues for the majority of his life and has checked into rehab multiple times but has continued to return to his old ways. Recently, his behaviors have escalated, causing his legendary mother to file for a conservatorship of her youngest son to protect his assets.

So, what caused this adorable, towheaded little boy to grow into a man who turned to hard drugs and self-destructive behaviors? Perhaps it's genetic. Allman's late father was a notorious hard-partying rock star who used drugs. Maybe his sad relationship with his iconic mom, Cher, contributed to his issues. Or, maybe it was his unusual upbringing. In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he shared, "It wasn't like a sex drugs and rock and roll household, but you know there were a lot of big parties and there was an era for that," he said. Whatever the reason, Allman's story is yet another tragic Hollywood tale.