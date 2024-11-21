Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs Can't Be Contained In 2024 CMAs Near-Wardrobe Malfunction

If you saw Carrie Underwood hit the stage for a surprise performance with Cody Johnson, then you know at first glance why she wasn't among the worst dressed stars at the 2024 CMA Awards. Underwood looked stunning while singing "I'm Gonna Love You," but the star showed so much leg that she almost showed a little too much. Her flowing white ensemble looked ethereal and beautiful as she performed, but the ending of her duet revealed that she was just one wrong move away from this being one of the most inappropriate outfits she's ever worn.

Underwood has transformed her body since she was on American Idol nearly 20 years ago. These days, it's clear that her gams are one of her favorite body parts to flaunt, as she often wears ensembles for performances and red carpets that bare her long legs. Her CMA Awards look was no exception to this. She sported a long, white lacy dress with a brown leather corset and silver accessories. The dress had a high slit down the front to show off her legs. When she faced forward toward the end of the performance, however, it was clear that this slit went all the way up and revealed whatever she was wearing underneath the lace garment.