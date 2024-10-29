The Most Inappropriate Outfits Carrie Underwood Has Ever Worn

She was a sweet Oklahoma gal who won the fourth season of "American Idol," then became a country music mega-star. Twenty years later, Carrie Underwood came full circle when she was named the first former idol to take on the role of judge for "American Idol" Season 25. In the middle of that circle, the vocalist became a bit of a fashion icon, too.

With more than a dozen number-one tunes on Billboard's chart of Hot Country Songs, and numerous Top 10 hits, it's no surprise that Underwood is a popular performer at most music-related shows, and is often put on best-dressed lists for events like the CMA Awards for her red-carpet wardrobe choices. Add to that her hosting gigs for the CMAs, plus multiple Grammy andAmerican Music Awards, and we've had plenty of opportunities to see a whole lot of her fabulous fashions.

But even an idol can have off days, and the "Dirty Laundry" singer has a few outfits that should definitely have been put in the hamper, instead of in the spotlight. Fans are used to being "Blown Away" by her fashion statements, but in the good kind of way — and not in the cover-your-eyes way.

