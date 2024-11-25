Inside Heather Locklear's Rocky Relationship With Her Mom

In November 2024, The Daily Mail published photographs of Heather Locklear helping her mother, Diane Locklear, with groceries. The mother-and-daughter duo were spotted running multiple errands together, including picking up what were presumably Diane's prescriptions from a local CVS in the San Fernando Valley during their first public appearance together in a long while. What seemed like a normal day out for many people was notable due to the previous drama in their relationship, which appears to have been hashed out.

In 2018, it was reported that Heather was placed under psychiatric evaluation for up to two weeks after allegedly choking her mother, physically assaulting her then-boyfriend, and threatening her own life. The "T. J. Hooker" star's mother ended up calling the police because of Heather's violent behavior, which most likely added heavily to the overall weight of that unfortunate night. However, despite this traumatic occurrence, Heather and Diane are still close.

In fact, Heather's relationship with her mother seems to have deepened even further after the death of her father, Bill, in June 2024, after battling a long-term illness. Following his passing, Heather wrote a heartfelt message showing appreciation for her late father via Instagram. "The most brilliant man I have ever known. The bar is oh so high," the post read. "The love of my life. The few the proud. I love you dad. RIP." The fact that Heather is being spotted spending more time with her mother may be partially due to the grief of losing her dad.

