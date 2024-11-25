Inside Heather Locklear's Rocky Relationship With Her Mom
In November 2024, The Daily Mail published photographs of Heather Locklear helping her mother, Diane Locklear, with groceries. The mother-and-daughter duo were spotted running multiple errands together, including picking up what were presumably Diane's prescriptions from a local CVS in the San Fernando Valley during their first public appearance together in a long while. What seemed like a normal day out for many people was notable due to the previous drama in their relationship, which appears to have been hashed out.
In 2018, it was reported that Heather was placed under psychiatric evaluation for up to two weeks after allegedly choking her mother, physically assaulting her then-boyfriend, and threatening her own life. The "T. J. Hooker" star's mother ended up calling the police because of Heather's violent behavior, which most likely added heavily to the overall weight of that unfortunate night. However, despite this traumatic occurrence, Heather and Diane are still close.
In fact, Heather's relationship with her mother seems to have deepened even further after the death of her father, Bill, in June 2024, after battling a long-term illness. Following his passing, Heather wrote a heartfelt message showing appreciation for her late father via Instagram. "The most brilliant man I have ever known. The bar is oh so high," the post read. "The love of my life. The few the proud. I love you dad. RIP." The fact that Heather is being spotted spending more time with her mother may be partially due to the grief of losing her dad.
Heather Locklear's outings with her mom show a repaired relationship
Heather Locklear's relationship with her mother has been healthier since being placed on a psychiatric hold. From 2008 until 2019, she dealt with major addiction issues during her tragic life, which led to erratic behavior. However, after spending time in rehab, she seems to have recovered. The actor allegedly began consuming alcohol again in 2023, but it seems she has jumped right back on the sobriety train. Heather's decision to stay sober may be a major factor in the repair of the relationship with her mother, and she seems more confident off drugs and alcohol.
In May 2023, Heather took to Instagram to send her mom her best wishes for her birthday. "Happy Birthday my amazing mom," Heather wrote. "You know 90 is the new 40!!! So much love." This heartfelt message shows that Heather wants to have the best relationship she can with her mother and that she appreciates her.
During their November 2024 outing, Heather was spotted helping her mom into a car as an unknown helper, who seemed to be a nurse, pushed Diane's wheelchair. Heather was seen running into a CVS to retrieve a paper bag, which may have been prescription medications for her mother. Either way, the "Melrose Place" actor went out of her way to help her mom with errands, which is a very endearing action. While Heather and Diane had many issues in the past, it seems that they have repaired their once-fractured relationship.