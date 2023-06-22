Tragic Details About Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear has been fortunate she has many people who love her and want to see her healthy. But her recovery is hers alone, and the desire to get help had to come from her. In 2018, she made headlines again, this time not just for her struggles with addiction and mental health challenges but also because she had reportedly denied help from her friends and family. The news was tragic, and the anguish her loved ones were experiencing was apparent.

"[Heather] is clearly not getting the proper medical and mental health help she needs. It's not just about rehab for addiction issues, but about getting a proper evaluation and help for the underlying mental health issues," a source close to her told People. "She isolates herself, which only feeds into the other issues. Of course, you can't force someone to get help — they have to want to — but it's hard for someone who is sick to make smart choices and keep at it. She has family and friends who are desperately trying to help."

The silver lining in this situation is that Locklear eventually received the help she needed, and in 2020, she celebrated her first year of sobriety. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts (or rather, she posted a quote credited to Maya Angelou). In the caption, she wrote: "Hugs will come later! 1 year sober today!!!"

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.