Inside Young Sheldon Star Montana Jordan's Relationship With Girlfriend Jenna Weeks
After "The Big Bang Theory" got canceled, its prequel series, entitled "Young Sheldon," continued airing. Then, CBS created a sequel to the prequel called "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which premiered in 2024. The actor who portrayed the titular Georgie in "Young Sheldon" and continued on to the sequel/prequel is Montana Jordan, who stars alongside the stunning Emily Osment in the hit sitcom. If fans are curious about Jordan's real life beyond his character — and his relationship status — they'll definitely want to meet his gorgeous girlfriend, Jenna Weeks.
Jordan and Weeks have been together since at least November 2021, which is when the actor first posted a photo with her on Instagram. They reportedly would've been high school seniors at the time. Then, on Valentine's Day 2022, Weeks shared a pic of herself and Jordan with the caption, "my valentine." The couple didn't share a lot about their relationship for a few years, but there were a few instances where they had a professional photoshoot done and posted the sweet snapshots online. In January 2024, they posted their most exciting shoot yet, which announced that they were expecting.
Jordan and Weeks have used social media to share updates on their family
The pregnancy announcement was cross-posted to both Jenna Weeks' and Montana Jordan's Instagram accounts, and the expectant mom also shared a message to their daughter in the caption, assuring her,"You are so loved already little girl — I can only hope that you share the best parts of both me and your dad!" She included a couple Bible verses too and the message, "We love you always — Mom." Another set of photos was later shared by Weeks, and commenters were excited for the couple.
Jordan subsequently posted snapshots of some of his and Weeks' adventures as they prepped for their little bundle of joy's arrival — the happy couple visited Sequoia National Park and enjoyed the 2024 CMT Music Awards, among others. Then, in May 2024, their daughter was born. On Instagram, the "Young Sheldon" star shared a photo holding her and said, "5/21/2024. God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always."
Although Jordan isn't one of the celebs who had babies as teenagers, he turned 21 just two months before Emma was born, while Weeks was reportedly also 21 at the time as well. The adorable couple has kept fans updated ever since by sharing more family photos as Emma has grown up. And, in an interview with People from September 2024, Jordan spoke highly about parenthood. He told the outlet, "There's nothing better than freaking being a dad. There's nothing better, for sure."