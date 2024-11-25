Inside Young Sheldon Star Montana Jordan's Relationship With Girlfriend Jenna Weeks

The pregnancy announcement was cross-posted to both Jenna Weeks' and Montana Jordan's Instagram accounts, and the expectant mom also shared a message to their daughter in the caption, assuring her,"You are so loved already little girl — I can only hope that you share the best parts of both me and your dad!" She included a couple Bible verses too and the message, "We love you always — Mom." Another set of photos was later shared by Weeks, and commenters were excited for the couple.

Advertisement

Jordan subsequently posted snapshots of some of his and Weeks' adventures as they prepped for their little bundle of joy's arrival — the happy couple visited Sequoia National Park and enjoyed the 2024 CMT Music Awards, among others. Then, in May 2024, their daughter was born. On Instagram, the "Young Sheldon" star shared a photo holding her and said, "5/21/2024. God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always."

Although Jordan isn't one of the celebs who had babies as teenagers, he turned 21 just two months before Emma was born, while Weeks was reportedly also 21 at the time as well. The adorable couple has kept fans updated ever since by sharing more family photos as Emma has grown up. And, in an interview with People from September 2024, Jordan spoke highly about parenthood. He told the outlet, "There's nothing better than freaking being a dad. There's nothing better, for sure."

Advertisement