Tattoo Shop Owner Makes Confession About Prince Harry After Filming Jelly Roll Video
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is gearing up for the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler, Canada. This month, Harry appeared in a comedic promotional video celebrating Jelly Roll's performance at the event. The video's premise involves Harry unexpectedly agreeing to let the country musician give him his first tattoo. To Harry's consternation, Jelly inks a sizable "I am Jelly Roll" design on the prince's neck.
However, it's all pretend, and Harry isn't really sporting an actual tattoo, despite the rumors that were generated in late September when Harry visited East Side Ink to record the promo. Even so, the lighthearted, jovial tone of the video is definitely real. "The person who was unexpectedly the funniest was Harry," John Lord, owner of East Side Ink, informed People. "Behind the scenes, he's got comedic chops that I didn't expect."
In this case, Harry's bringing on the humor for a cause that's close to his heart, and his emotional connection made an impression on Jelly. "What a sweet guy!" the singer reminisced to Extra TV. He dubbed the games "one of the greatest acts of humanity and bringing people together that I've ever seen." Harry's been involved with the Invictus Games from the start, and the sports competition's goal is to create "a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS)." The video's fake tattoo is also an amalgamation of humor and sincerity, since "I am" serves as the games' slogan and part of the its logo.
Harry has combined humor with important causes before
When promoting causes he feels strongly about, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, often takes an opportunity to show off his sense of humor. In November 2023, Harry performed a monologue at the Bob Woodruff Foundation's "Stand Up for Heroes" event. This U.S.-based charity was created to help support military personnel and families. In his routine, the prince joked about everything from his red hair to a 2014 claim that he drank alcohol out of a prosthetic leg. Harry also made light of his life in the spotlight. "As someone who never gets scrutinized, I haven't even had to prepare much," the duke jested. "Everyone I know tells me it's perfect. No, these aren't people who just tell me what I want to hear." After his comedic spiel, Harry then pivoted to poignant remarks about servicepeople. Harry's own military career spanned a decade, so he could personally connect with this topic.
In May 2022, Harry also appeared in an entertaining video for Travalyst, an organization he created to promote sustainable travel. Actor Rhys Darby gave Harry high marks for his performance. In the video, Harry is seemingly ambushed while jogging and wearing a humorous "girl dad" shirt –- a look the prince purportedly selected for the role. Similar to his recent video with Jelly Roll, Harry plays his comedy straight, acting surprised and applying a deadpan delivery as Darby rates his behavior as a traveler to New Zealand.