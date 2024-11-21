Tattoo Shop Owner Makes Confession About Prince Harry After Filming Jelly Roll Video

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is gearing up for the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler, Canada. This month, Harry appeared in a comedic promotional video celebrating Jelly Roll's performance at the event. The video's premise involves Harry unexpectedly agreeing to let the country musician give him his first tattoo. To Harry's consternation, Jelly inks a sizable "I am Jelly Roll" design on the prince's neck.

However, it's all pretend, and Harry isn't really sporting an actual tattoo, despite the rumors that were generated in late September when Harry visited East Side Ink to record the promo. Even so, the lighthearted, jovial tone of the video is definitely real. "The person who was unexpectedly the funniest was Harry," John Lord, owner of East Side Ink, informed People. "Behind the scenes, he's got comedic chops that I didn't expect."

In this case, Harry's bringing on the humor for a cause that's close to his heart, and his emotional connection made an impression on Jelly. "What a sweet guy!" the singer reminisced to Extra TV. He dubbed the games "one of the greatest acts of humanity and bringing people together that I've ever seen." Harry's been involved with the Invictus Games from the start, and the sports competition's goal is to create "a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS)." The video's fake tattoo is also an amalgamation of humor and sincerity, since "I am" serves as the games' slogan and part of the its logo.

