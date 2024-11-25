The Promise Matthew McConaughey Made To Wife Camila That Cost Him Millions

Matthew McConaughey is one of Hollywood's most versatile actors, but he wasn't always thought of that way. The star used to be typecast almost strictly as a rom-com leading man in films like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past," parts that weren't fulfilling for the actor. "I mean, we all look around and see we've overleveraged our life with yeses and go, 'Geez, oh, man, I'm making C minuses and all that sh*t in my life because I said yes to too many things.' I have many times in my life where I'm going through autopilot," he told tennis player Nick Kyrgios on a November 2024 episode of "Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios."

Advertisement

What you might not know about McConaughey is that dissatisfaction with his roles made him move to Texas and promise his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, "I'm not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do." That promise cost him a part in an unnamed action comedy that would have earned him a crisp paycheck of $14.5 million. "I think that was the one that was probably what was seen as the most rebellious move in Hollywood by me, because it really sent the signal, 'He ain't f**king bluffing.' I think that's what made Hollywood go, 'You know what? He's now a new novel idea. He's a new bright idea.'"

Staying true to his word led McConaughey to grabbing more dramatic roles, like in "Mud" and "Interstellar." "I just said, 'F**k the bucks – I'm going for the experience' in the things I was choosing," McConaughey told IndieWire in a 2018 interview.

Advertisement