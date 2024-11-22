Signs Linda And Vince McMahon's Marriage Was Never Going To Last

The following article includes discussions of abuse and sexual assault.

Vince and Linda McMahon were once regarded as a true power couple. After Vince conquered the world of professional wrestling through the meteoric rise of WWE, Linda set her sights on a political career. But with Vince stepping away from WWE in 2022 due to allegations of sexual misconduct and cover-ups totaling millions of dollars in hush-money payments, it seemed as though his marriage to Linda had effectively come to an end as well.

Vince and Linda wed in 1966, with their children Shane and Stephanie McMahon — who also would go on to become pro-wrestling personalities. But around the time the hush-money scandal came to light in 2022, sports journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that while they were not divorced, Vince and Linda had already "lived largely apart for a long time." Two years later — with Linda being nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Education, and Vince's legal troubles having only gotten worse — Linda's lawyer confirmed that she and Vince were indeed separated.

However, the writing had been on the wall long before Vince's more recent scandals. Looking back on their nearly-60-year marriage reveals a pattern of not only more legal troubles, but also generational trauma, infidelity, and anecdotes that suggest Vince and Linda have kept each other at arm's length for quite a while.

