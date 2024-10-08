The Two Words Trump Said To Melania After His 2016 Presidential Win Says It All About Their Marriage

Melania Trump has spilled quite a bit about her life and relationship with her husband, former president Donald Trump, in her upcoming memoir, "Melania." The memoir, which was published on October 8, 2024, gives readers insight into intricate aspects of the former first lady's world and thoughts, like the one thing that made Trump's assassination attempt worse for Barron Trump and the huge divide between her and her husband. However, other pieces of information illustrate a vivid picture of their marriage dynamic.

Melania showed a genuine concern for her husband in a portion of her memoir which discusses the recent assassination attempt on Trump while at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The scene is portrayed as a terror-filled, emotional incident where she frantically tried to call her husband and the Secret Service to check on his well-being.

However, another event Melania wrote about provides a far less passionate look into Trump's approach to their relationship. She described one instance in her memoir where she congratulated her husband just one day after he won the 2016 presidential election. "What an achievement," Melania said. "All those other people ... and you won. You're the president of the United States of America." However, Trump's response to his wife left some confusion regarding its true meaning. "And you're the First Lady," Trump said, according to Melania, "Good luck."

