Tragic Details About Kristin Cavallari's Life

Kristin Cavallari lived every family's worst nightmare in 2015 when her brother, Michael Cavallari, went missing and was found dead days later, shortly before Christmas. The circumstances surrounding his death at age 30 were particularly harrowing, as he'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and his body was discovered without clothing in the wilderness.

Cavallari has spoken multiple times about how she coped with the unimaginable loss, giving fans touching updates on her sorrow. "Grief is a wild thing and I actually feel like it is like a drug. And it's a roller coaster. It comes in waves, you know. You finally think you're okay and then it's like bam, it hits you again," she said on "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" in March 2024. However, "The Middle" star shared sees signs she thinks are from her brother, which, coupled with her belief in the afterlife, gives her comfort. "I just really think that we will all see each other again when we die. I really do," she said.

However, that hasn't stopped the Cavallari family from having difficult, nagging questions about his passing. "As a family, my mom and my dad and myself, you never stop asking yourself those questions of had we done this differently would there have been a different outcome? If he was on medication, would it have been different?" Cavallari told Williamson County Television in 2023. "I don't know that you ever really fully move on from those things and having those thoughts. It's just one of those things that will be with me forever."

