Prince Harry And Prince William Have More In Common Raising Their Kids Than We Thought

There may be a rift dividing Prince William and Prince Harry amid their royal family feud, but that doesn't mean that they don't face a lot of the same challenges and obstacles when it comes to raising their kids. While the once-close brothers are reportedly not on speaking terms and are living very different lives, their experiences as parents in the modern age of technology are remarkably similar and difficult.

Advertisement

Like so many parents who are raising young children and trying to help them grow, Harry and William have both seen the impact social media and the internet can have on developing minds — and both have opened up about their concerns. Recently, Harry and wife Meghan Markle made a surprise video appearance together during the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia. The high-profile parents spoke out about the prevalence of digital violence in online communities and how they want to protect kids and educate parents.

"My husband and I recognize that today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives," Meghan shared in the video message (via People). "However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age." This interconnectivity and constant online presence is something that has been a source of concern for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales equally.

Advertisement