Prince Harry And Prince William Have More In Common Raising Their Kids Than We Thought
There may be a rift dividing Prince William and Prince Harry amid their royal family feud, but that doesn't mean that they don't face a lot of the same challenges and obstacles when it comes to raising their kids. While the once-close brothers are reportedly not on speaking terms and are living very different lives, their experiences as parents in the modern age of technology are remarkably similar and difficult.
Like so many parents who are raising young children and trying to help them grow, Harry and William have both seen the impact social media and the internet can have on developing minds — and both have opened up about their concerns. Recently, Harry and wife Meghan Markle made a surprise video appearance together during the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia. The high-profile parents spoke out about the prevalence of digital violence in online communities and how they want to protect kids and educate parents.
"My husband and I recognize that today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives," Meghan shared in the video message (via People). "However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age." This interconnectivity and constant online presence is something that has been a source of concern for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales equally.
Prince William and Prince Harry have been speaking out about the dangers of social media for years
Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, share two kids — Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3. While their children are still quite young, their role as public figures has already put them in the media spotlight, adding strain to their private lives. As William expressed years ago, this is only compounded by the stress of living in a social media-driven society.
"The pressure on young people these days is considerable — almost certainly more than even for my generation not so long ago ... Children are tested more than ever before," William shared at a gala event in November 2017 (via People). "There is a sense of being 'on call' 24/7 through social media, and the subsequent strains this can have on relationships, home life and, ultimately, a child's sense of their own self-worth. It can all take its toll."
If there are any two people on the planet who understand the challenges of public pressure on young children, it's Harry and William. Their childhoods — even the worst moments, including the death of their mother, Princess Diana — played out in the public eye. As adults with children of their own, it's clear that the royal brothers, who may not see eye-to-eye on so many things, share similar concerns for the next generation of children.