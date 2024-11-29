The Unexpected Way HGTV Alum Chip Gaines Celebrated His 50th Birthday

A lot of people tend to associate their birthday with receiving gifts — such as clothes, appliances, or maybe even some cash. However, former HGTV star Chip Gaines — who appeared alongside his wife Joanna Gaines on the show "Fixer Upper" for five years — decided to flip the script for his 50th birthday, giving a hefty sum of his own money to those working to make kids healthy.

On Instagram, Chip announced that he was celebrating half a century on earth by donating $50,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "As I get older, more and more my heart leans toward what's really important in life and asking myself the question, 'What good can I do today?'" he wrote. Chip and St. Jude also set up a campaign where anyone can add to his initial donation. At the time of writing, the they've raised an additional $10,000.

Giving back to the children probably felt like a fitting way for Chip to turn 50. He previously admitted that he felt strange about getting older, as he tries to stay young at heart. "I guess in my mind's eye Peter Pan never turned 50. You know what I mean?" Chip said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" prior to his birthday. "When you've got this Peter Pan syndrome, you've always evaluated yourself through a childlike lens. Then it's just like, how does that sort of co-exist with a 50-year-old reality? I don't know. I just feel sort of like conflicted."

