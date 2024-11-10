Weird Things About HGTV Couple Chip & Joanna Gaines' Marriage We Can't Ignore

Chip and Joana Gaines have charmed millions with their HGTV show "Fixer Upper," but their seemingly perfect on-screen relationship isn't always isn't always as smooth behind the scenes. Fans have noticed tension at times. "Every episode they bicker about saving $5,000 on things that will make the house objectively better," one Reddit user pointed out. With another response, "Sorry, but this opinion is NOT unpopular and those two are insufferable," on the post.

One fan took it further, writing: "I am watching Fixer Upper: The Castle, and their relationship is almost unrecognizable. I used to love their show when they first became popular and thought they had a wonderful relationship. He was lighthearted and funny, she was more pragmatic and professional, but they played so well off each other. Watching the castle, it's like you're watching a couple that's trying not to argue in front of the kids and really can't stand each other." While these on-camera struggles are often played for laughs, it's clear that, like any couple, they have their disagreements. Unfortunately, all of their disagreements are played in front of a large audience, so everyone is going to chime in with their opinion. However, the one common denominator that seems to run through the feedback is that there has been a shift in their relationship dynamic since the show's beginning.

