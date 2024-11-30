What Brought Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Closer Together At The Start Of Their Romance

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are something of an unlikely couple. While both singers have had incredibly successful music careers, the pop princess and the country star seemed to be from two different worlds. But after meeting on "The Voice" as competing coaches and going through divorces around the same time, they've turned into one of music's most high-profile couples. A look inside Gwen Stefani's relationship with Blake Shelton reveals that music was the thing that bonded the two in the first place, and Stefani opened up about exactly what brought them closer in an interview with People.

On the heels of the release of her newest album, Stefani sat down with People to talk about how Shelton became the muse of her newest songs. In that interview, she also discussed the beginning of their relationship. Stefani said: "We come from such different worlds. Our musical tastes are different, yet we do come together in this one place: We both love '70s soft rock and yacht rock." Yacht rock became the common ground of the couple at the beginning of their romance, and they would use music to get to know one another better. Stefani said: "We would always play this game, and we would put on a song and say, 'Do you know this one?' And it would always be these '70s songs."