Who Is Michelle Obama's Chief Of Staff, Melissa Winter?

If you've never heard of Melissa Winter before, it's likely because she's so good at her job. Michelle Obama's chief of staff has always quietly worked behind the scenes — and that's how she likes it. The former first lady has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and Winter has been at her side through it all. Her interest in politics was purely accidental since Winter's brother was the one who wanted to go into the field, but when he obtained two internships, Winter's mother encouraged her to take her brother's place in the remaining one, which she'd already paid for. Winter was more interested in the idea of actually being of legal drinking age once she landed in Washington D.C. than politics, but soon realized that she'd accidentally stumbled upon her dream job.

"I interned with a Texas congressman, John Bryant. I loved that job," Winter proudly detailed to Cosmopolitan in a 2017 interview. She quickly turned into a true pundit during her time working in Capitol Hill and asked if she could return for a paid internship the following year. "I wrote to the program that I interned through and said I wanted to be an RA so I could have my housing covered at Georgetown. They all said yes, for some reason. I came back that second summer and it really solidified the path forward for me in public service," Winter explained to Argent.

The first lady's future chief of staff loved her job and never imagined leaving Washington for Chicago to work for the wife of a presidential nominee, but that's exactly what happened after one of her friends, who happened to work for then-Senator Barack Obama at the time, insisted she meet her boss' wife, Michelle.

