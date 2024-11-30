The Tragic Event That Changed Stephen Colbert's Life

As of 2024, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is the most-watched late-night show in America. Colbert has won nine Primetime Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards and has twice been named one of Time's "World's 100 Most Influential People." But he hasn't always had a dolce vita. Colbert had to learn how to cope with grief from a young age.

Colbert was always close to his parents and 11 siblings in their South Carolina home. His father was a doctor and the youngest dean of the St. Louis University School of Medicine, while his mother was a stay-at-home mom. "She made a very loving home for us," he recalled on an episode of "The Colbert Report" (via Slate). "No fight between siblings could end without hugs and kisses, although hugs never needed a reason in her house. Singing and dancing was (sic) encouraged except at the dinner table."

But on "Oprah's Next Chapter," Colbert shared how his life was turned upside down when he was 10. His father and two of his siblings, 15-year-old Peter and 18-year-old Paul, were on a plane from South Carolina to North Carolina as part of a connection to New Haven, Connecticut, where Peter and Paul were planning to start the school year. Due to dense fog, the Eastern Airlines pilot descended too prematurely and crashed into a cornfield, killing 72 of the 82 people on board, among them, Peter, Paul, and their father. Their death shaped his life. "I was personally shattered," he told CNN's Anderson Cooper, who also lost his father at age 10. "And then you kind of reform yourself in this quiet grieving world that was created in the house. [...] It became a very quiet house, very dark."

