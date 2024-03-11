Meet Stephen Colbert's 3 Kids

Among the likes of Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert is another comedian who transitioned into a late-night talk show host who lives a lavish life. From his humble beginnings as Steve Carrell's understudy, Colbert used comedy to launch himself into stardom. By 1997, he regularly appeared on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show." Through his successful news correspondent sketches, Colbert gained massive notoriety from his spin-off "The Colbert Report," which helped him replace David Letterman as the host of "The Late Show" in 2015.

In addition to his satirical wit and political commentary, Stephen is also a family man. When Stephen first met his wife, Evelyn McGee, in 1990, he wasted no time tying the knot and becoming the father of Madeleine, Peter, and John Colbert. Paired alongside illustrated biographies and podcast appearances, Colbert appears to be a doting parent. According to a 2014 interview with BuzzFeed, this role wouldn't come easy. He had to learn what it meant to be a father. "You just can't explain what it's like to be a parent until you are a parent. ... I didn't know what to expect," he said. "But I think the most surprising thing is that, while it's hard — it's hard — but even the hard parts are just beautiful." As of 2024, the trio are all grown up with prominent careers ranging from filmmaking to journalism. Despite his prior hardships with fatherhood, it's safe to say that Stephen has done a fine job raising his three beautiful children.