Brie Larson Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Short Hair Transformation
Brie Larson has made a stunning transformation for an upcoming role; she's gone from the blonde, often long hairstyle that we've known and loved on her to a dark pixie cut. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Larson shared the new look with a couple of black and white photos and wrote, "Elektra is here." Larson will be playing the title character in an adaptation of the revenge tragedy "Elektra" by Sophocles, with shows starting in January in Brighton and then moving to London's West End.
Elektra is here pic.twitter.com/iO9f4MesUB
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 25, 2024
People on social media were shook by Larson's short hair reveal, and most people absolutely loved it. One person commented on Larson's post, saying, "It's giving 'I'm seated, I'm already sat in the theatre, the employees are asking me to leave, but I'm simply too seated.' I CAN'T WAIT you look amazing!"
"Brie Larson['s] short hair era [...] lives were changed (mine)," one person said. "THE HAIRRRRRRR OH IM OBSESSED" another fan wrote. Safe to say, she's made an impression, and even with such a drastic update to her look, her fans still love her.
Brie Larson's short hair shows her commitment to her West End role
Brie Larson has rocked shorter hair before for her role as Captain Marvel in "Avengers: Endgame," but we've never seen it this short or this dark. She's definitely gone all in for this "Elektra" role with her radically changed-up look, so we're guessing that her performance will be off the charts. And it's certainly a role that Larson is excited for. "Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings and experiences," she said in a press release after news of her casting came out. "I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story."
The role is going to be an intense one; Kristin Scott Thomas was the last actress to play the role, and she got an Olivier Award nomination (the U.K.'s version of the Tony Awards) for the part. Perhaps history will repeat itself with Larson adding her own Olivier Award nomination (and possible win) to her already impressive collection of accolades, which include a Best Actress Oscar for "Room." If nothing else, we hope that it leads to some fantastic public appearances from her; Larson's definitely one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet, and we can't wait to see how she'd style her new hair cut for an ultra glam event.
If you've fall in love with Larson's new hair (like we did), you might want to try a similar big chop for yourself. If so, here's how to pull off a pixie cut.