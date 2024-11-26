Brie Larson Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Short Hair Transformation

Brie Larson has rocked shorter hair before for her role as Captain Marvel in "Avengers: Endgame," but we've never seen it this short or this dark. She's definitely gone all in for this "Elektra" role with her radically changed-up look, so we're guessing that her performance will be off the charts. And it's certainly a role that Larson is excited for. "Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings and experiences," she said in a press release after news of her casting came out. "I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story."

The role is going to be an intense one; Kristin Scott Thomas was the last actress to play the role, and she got an Olivier Award nomination (the U.K.'s version of the Tony Awards) for the part. Perhaps history will repeat itself with Larson adding her own Olivier Award nomination (and possible win) to her already impressive collection of accolades, which include a Best Actress Oscar for "Room." If nothing else, we hope that it leads to some fantastic public appearances from her; Larson's definitely one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet, and we can't wait to see how she'd style her new hair cut for an ultra glam event.

If you've fall in love with Larson's new hair (like we did), you might want to try a similar big chop for yourself. If so, here's how to pull off a pixie cut.

