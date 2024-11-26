You Won't Recognize Lex From Jurassic Park Today

Being part of a movie is kind of like high school — You and your friends are together constantly, but once you finish up, you tend to go your separate ways. That's seemingly what happened with former child stars Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello, who played a plucky brother and sister duo in "Jurassic Park" and its sequel and both grew up to be stunning. But, in March 2023, the onscreen siblings reunited in honor of the beloved dinosaur movie's 30th anniversary. "Guess who I ran into this week? It was incredible to see you again after all these years, Joe," Richards shared on Instagram alongside a shot of them posing together.

Mazzello posted a similar pic to his own Instagram account, poking fun at how things have changed between them over the years. "So this happened. Haven't seen this lovely lady since she was a foot taller than me," he quipped. Both Richards and Mazzello thanked director Steven Spielberg and his production company, Amblin Entertainment, as well as Universal Pictures, for reconnecting them. The duo also rewatched two of their most iconic scenes together and provided commentary for the first time ever. They remembered being obsessed with how the dinosaur animatronics worked, as well as playing a lot of Monopoly during their downtime on set.