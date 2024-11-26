What Diddy's First Thanksgiving Behind Bars Is Going To Look Like
This Thanksgiving, while most Americans will decide on which freshly made delicacies they want to devour, Sean "Diddy" Combs' plate will be made by the chefs at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he is being detained following charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Based on information obtained by People, the music producer and rapper will have fruit, breakfast pastries, and cereal at six in the morning on Thanksgiving day.
And the rapper won't miss out on turkey. When lunchtime comes around, Combs will have the option of eating turkey roast or hot and sour tofu with sides of mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables, according to a menu obtained by TMZ. This meal will also be paired with either two dinner rolls and a holiday pie. Combs' last meal of the day will be served around four in the afternoon — peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, and whole wheat bread.
For Thanksgiving 2023, Combs was a free man but had already begun facing sexual assault allegations. The year before that, the music mogul — along with his daughters, and former girlfriend, rapper Yung Miami – fed about 3,000 homeless communities at two shelters in Miami. "This Thanksgiving, it's important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate, so they know they're not alone or forgotten," Combs said in a statement that year.
Diddy struggles with jail food
Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September 2024 and placed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The star spent his birthday, November 4, in the detention center and did not receive special treatment because of his fame. According to The New York Post, Combs was given cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake in the morning, and pasta with marinara sauce, meatballs, and a garden salad for lunch. For dinner, the rapper and music mogul chose between chicken and tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots.
About a month before his birthday, Combs' lawyer told the New York Post, "I think the food's probably the roughest part of it," after the team tried requesting bail, which was denied. The rapper's team filed a motion for another bail request on November 8, according to People. He then appeared in court on November 22 for a hearing. However, a separate People report claims that prosecutors of Combs' case are working to stop this release from happening, stating that the Diddy has broken federal prison rules by blackmailing people and intimidating witnesses to the case.
The media outlet stated that Combs' legal team reports the star would be under strict surveillance if granted bail. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to provide a decision granting or denying this third bail request in the coming weeks. The rapper's trial for his sex trafficking and racketeering charges is set to commence on May 5, 2025.