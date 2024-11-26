What Diddy's First Thanksgiving Behind Bars Is Going To Look Like

This Thanksgiving, while most Americans will decide on which freshly made delicacies they want to devour, Sean "Diddy" Combs' plate will be made by the chefs at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he is being detained following charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Based on information obtained by People, the music producer and rapper will have fruit, breakfast pastries, and cereal at six in the morning on Thanksgiving day.

And the rapper won't miss out on turkey. When lunchtime comes around, Combs will have the option of eating turkey roast or hot and sour tofu with sides of mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables, according to a menu obtained by TMZ. This meal will also be paired with either two dinner rolls and a holiday pie. Combs' last meal of the day will be served around four in the afternoon — peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, and whole wheat bread.

For Thanksgiving 2023, Combs was a free man but had already begun facing sexual assault allegations. The year before that, the music mogul — along with his daughters, and former girlfriend, rapper Yung Miami – fed about 3,000 homeless communities at two shelters in Miami. "This Thanksgiving, it's important to give back to the community and spread love to people less fortunate, so they know they're not alone or forgotten," Combs said in a statement that year.

