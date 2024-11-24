What Diddy's Mom Has Said About The Allegations Against Him

Sexual assault, abuse, and racketeering allegations have been mounting against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, eventually leading to his arrest in September 2024 in New York. These claims have changed the public's view of the once-beloved and respected rapper and music producer, and his mother, Janice Combs, is disappointed with the way her son is being portrayed. According to a statement from Janice obtained by Page Six, the rapper's mother is heartbroken over the "narrative" being created about her son.

"To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words," her statement read. "Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence." According to the statement, Janice admitted her son isn't perfect and made mistakes in the past, including allegedly physically abusing his ex, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel in 2016. Diddy had initially disputed claims he had abused the singer, whom he previously managed, when she filed a lawsuit against him in 2023, but a video detailing the abuse revealed the truth in May 2024.

However, Janice maintained, "My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side."

