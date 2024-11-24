What Diddy's Mom Has Said About The Allegations Against Him
Sexual assault, abuse, and racketeering allegations have been mounting against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, eventually leading to his arrest in September 2024 in New York. These claims have changed the public's view of the once-beloved and respected rapper and music producer, and his mother, Janice Combs, is disappointed with the way her son is being portrayed. According to a statement from Janice obtained by Page Six, the rapper's mother is heartbroken over the "narrative" being created about her son.
"To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words," her statement read. "Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence." According to the statement, Janice admitted her son isn't perfect and made mistakes in the past, including allegedly physically abusing his ex, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel in 2016. Diddy had initially disputed claims he had abused the singer, whom he previously managed, when she filed a lawsuit against him in 2023, but a video detailing the abuse revealed the truth in May 2024.
However, Janice maintained, "My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side."
Inside Diddy's relationship with his mother, Janice Combs
Since Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest in September 2024, he has made several appearances in court and his mother has constantly supported him. In October 2024, at his first court appearance, Janice Combs was present, along with the star's children, according to the Daily Mail. Shortly before that, Janice went to visit her son at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he's being held, Page Six reported.
During summer 2024, Janice was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains, NBC's "Today" reported. It was assumed that these health woes were the result of allegations being made against her son. "The stress of everything has been a lot for her. I think she largely, like, you know, she's standing by her son," a source close to the family told the outlet. As Janice continues to support her son, many assume she's well aware of the crimes of which Diddy has been accused.
As allegations against the rapper came to light, his relationship with his mother raised red flags as a video resurfaced where the two shared a kiss on the lips while Diddy gave his mother birthday greetings, according to Express U.S. In said video, the music mogul further boasted about visiting strip clubs with his mother, and even mentioned his mother's flexibility skills. While Diddy has a long way to go amid his mounting legal issues, we expect to see Janice stand by his side through it all.