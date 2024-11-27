Inside The Royal Rumors That Prince William & King Charles Are Feuding Over The Throne

In the midst of King Charles III's years-long feud with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, rumor has it that the king may now be in conflict with his other son. After Charles' reign ends, William, Prince of Wales is next in line for the throne. However, it seems that a power struggle is emerging between the two royals before William is crowned king.

In early November, William told The Times that his take on being a royal is a bit different from his father's way of doing things. "I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation," he said. He elaborated, explaining, "... to give you more of an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'r' in the royal, if you like. So it's more about impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people." To most people, this likely seems like a forward-thinking and perhaps even overdue approach.

However, this does indicate that William may not be entirely on board with how his father is doing things. And, it seems that the feeling is mutual — Charles, who has attempted to follow in Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps, reportedly isn't too happy with William's plans. A source told Us Weekly that "The dynamics have shifted," and even more bad blood within the royal family is seemingly starting.

