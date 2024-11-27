Inside The Royal Rumors That Prince William & King Charles Are Feuding Over The Throne
In the midst of King Charles III's years-long feud with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, rumor has it that the king may now be in conflict with his other son. After Charles' reign ends, William, Prince of Wales is next in line for the throne. However, it seems that a power struggle is emerging between the two royals before William is crowned king.
In early November, William told The Times that his take on being a royal is a bit different from his father's way of doing things. "I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation," he said. He elaborated, explaining, "... to give you more of an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'r' in the royal, if you like. So it's more about impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people." To most people, this likely seems like a forward-thinking and perhaps even overdue approach.
However, this does indicate that William may not be entirely on board with how his father is doing things. And, it seems that the feeling is mutual — Charles, who has attempted to follow in Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps, reportedly isn't too happy with William's plans. A source told Us Weekly that "The dynamics have shifted," and even more bad blood within the royal family is seemingly starting.
It seems that William is preparing for his time as king
It's no secret or surprise that Prince William will take over the throne after King Charles III, although the source told Us Weekly that this is "a sensitive topic, and there's occasional tension" surrounding it. As the palace prepares for what will happen when William becomes king, all preparations are reportedly being handled with "discretion and purpose."
Another source told the outlet, "Charles has wanted to be the monarch for decades. Even though he's battling cancer, he's not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader." They noted that William also wants to fulfill his duty to the best of his ability when he becomes king, and consequently, he's already starting to prepare.
As 75-year-old Charles has been in cancer treatment over the course of the past year, William has already started to step into the future, whether Charles is ready for it or not. Last month, journalist Tom Sykes explained that "the power dynamic has shifted since the king's diagnosis," adding, "executive power and influence is already flowing William's way," per The New York Post. Evidently, this seems to be causing problems in Charles and William's relationship, and it's safe to say that another family feud is the last thing the royals need at the moment.