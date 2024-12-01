Whatever Happened To Willy Wonka Child Star Peter Ostrum?

Following his work on "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," Peter Ostrum switched gears and went on to earn his doctorate of veterinary medicine from Cornell University. Nowadays, the man many remember as Charlie Bucket is happily retired after working for 37 years at a clinic in upstate New York. Though some might question how one could ever leave the glitz and glamor of the entertainment world for vet work, Ostrum expressed his satisfaction with his choice. He even makes a point of telling students in his community they shouldn't be afraid of changing careers.

"I want them to know that they have options in their lives, and when one door closes, another opens," he told Veterinary Practice News in 2023. "It's important for kids to realize that you don't have to be locked into one particular thing. It's okay to change your mind."

However, he hasn't completely left behind his memories of working on the film or its legacy. He's even reunited with some of the other kids who starred in it on multiple occasions, including its 50th anniversary. He's also appeared at conventions, like the Chicago Wizard World Comic Con in 2011. Clearly, he knows his performance left a great impact.

"There was a fellow sitting two or three seats to my right, also waiting for a plane," he told People in 2021. "And we were getting ready to board and he came over to me and said, 'I just want to thank you for being a big part of my childhood.' And we just smiled at each other."

