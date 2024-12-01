Whatever Happened To Willy Wonka Child Star Peter Ostrum?
After he entered "a world of pure imagination" in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," it seemed like former child star Peter Ostrum could have had a big career ahead of himself in entertainment. The actor, who starred as Charlie Bucket, may not be a household name today, but he is still remembered for his performance alongside star Gene Wilder. However, "Willy Wonka" fans curious about Ostrum's whereabouts would be shocked to know his life went in a far different direction after his work on the film, despite the part he played in something as iconic, and meme-worthy, as it became.
Though some might have thought working on a movie as magical as "Willy Wonka" could have inspired Ostrum to take on another role, his interests wandered in a much different direction after its release. Rather than continuing to act, he instead ditched Hollywood for a surprisingly normal job and chose to pursue a far different career path in veterinary medicine.
"I'm a veterinarian," he told HollywoodChicago in 2011. "Being in the film industry as a child was hard, and I couldn't keep it going. But in the end leaving was the right decision."
Ostrum happily left acting behind
Following his work on "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," Peter Ostrum switched gears and went on to earn his doctorate of veterinary medicine from Cornell University. Nowadays, the man many remember as Charlie Bucket is happily retired after working for 37 years at a clinic in upstate New York. Though some might question how one could ever leave the glitz and glamor of the entertainment world for vet work, Ostrum expressed his satisfaction with his choice. He even makes a point of telling students in his community they shouldn't be afraid of changing careers.
"I want them to know that they have options in their lives, and when one door closes, another opens," he told Veterinary Practice News in 2023. "It's important for kids to realize that you don't have to be locked into one particular thing. It's okay to change your mind."
However, he hasn't completely left behind his memories of working on the film or its legacy. He's even reunited with some of the other kids who starred in it on multiple occasions, including its 50th anniversary. He's also appeared at conventions, like the Chicago Wizard World Comic Con in 2011. Clearly, he knows his performance left a great impact.
"There was a fellow sitting two or three seats to my right, also waiting for a plane," he told People in 2021. "And we were getting ready to board and he came over to me and said, 'I just want to thank you for being a big part of my childhood.' And we just smiled at each other."