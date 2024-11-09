Child Stars Who Ditched Hollywood For Surprisingly Normal Jobs

Amanda Bynes, a '90s Nickelodeon icon, is no longer on television, but the former star still keeps her fans updated with the latest. Originally on Nick's sketch comedy show "All That," Bynes is most known for her highly coveted role in the 1999 TV series called "The Amanda Show," where she collaborated with other child stars, like Josh Peck and Drake Bell, on hilarious, slapstick sketches for the kids network. From there, Bynes starred in several early 2000s classic films, like "She's the Man," "What a Girl Wants," and "Sydney White." She also found fame in her role as Holly Tyler in the hit 2002 series "What I Like About You."

Advertisement

By the 2010s, Bynes took a break from show business for mental health reasons. In a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes revealed that she struggled with drug addiction, abusing marijuana and amphetamines. At the time of the interview, Bynes was four years sober. In 2019, the Nickelodeon alum graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, which she shared on X, formerly Twitter. Then in March 2023, news broke that Bynes — who suffers from bipolar disorder — was hospitalized after she reportedly suffered a psychotic break and was found naked roaming the streets of Los Angeles.

Since being released, the former star decided to pursue a career as a nail technician. In an April 2024 Instagram story, Bynes said (via Us Weekly): "Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again."

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).