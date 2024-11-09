Child Stars Who Ditched Hollywood For Surprisingly Normal Jobs
While many of Hollywood's brightest stars today — like actors Ryan Gosling and Dakota Fanning — got their start at a young age and continued to pursue acting careers, some of their fellow child stars opted out of the spotlight to pursue a career outside their celebrity status. From contractors to rocket scientists, many of the actors we grew up with have found success away from the camera.
It's no secret that there's a dark side to childhood acting. The explosive 2024 docuseries "Quiet on Set" uncovered some of the most toxic behavior that occurred on the set of the most beloved children's TV shows, like "All That," "Drake & Josh," and "Zoey 101." Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam on the hit Nickelodeon shows "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat," even wrote a memoir that chronicled the horrors she faced as a child actor with an abusive mother who pushed her into the spotlight. So, whether these child stars faced traumatic experiences behind the scenes, or simply decided that Hollywood wasn't for them, here's a list of a few young stars who claimed a normal adulthood.
Kevin Jonas changed gears after the Jonas Brothers split
While his brothers went on to become famous musicians in their own right, Kevin Jonas took a different route after the Jonas Brothers split. Jonas formed the iconic pop band in 2005 with his equally (if not more) famous brothers, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. Their musical success brought them to Hollywood, where the trio starred in the classic Disney Channel Original Movie "Camp Rock" as well as the sequel "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam." They also led the show "Jonas," which aired on the Disney Channel for two seasons, from 2009 to 2010.
After the band called it quits in 2013, Jonas took up a job as a contractor and in 2014, founded his own construction company, Jonas Werner Homes. In 2016, the musician also became the co-CEO of a marketing startup named The Blu Market, telling Forbes that year: "I've always had a passion for the tech industry and I like to help build interesting products." However, after a six-year hiatus from the industry, Jonas reunited with his brothers in 2019 to make music together again. They ended their first world tour back together in October 2024.
Bridgit Mendler pursed her Ph.D.
You either know Bridgit Mendler as the quirky videographer and older sister of Charlie Duncan, or for the fact that she is a pop icon for simply being a genius. Mendler first became known in her childhood stardom as Teddy Duncan in the 2010 Disney Channel series "Good Luck Charlie," which chronicled Teddy's daily video diaries for her baby sister, Charlie, to prepare her for her teenage years.
Her booming popularity on that show opened more opportunities at Disney for Mendler, who went on to star in the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie "Lemonade Mouth," as well as being featured in many episodes of "Wizards of Waverly Place," which was on the air from 2007 to 2012. The former actor tried her hand at music as well, peaking at the number 30 seat on the Billboard 200 chart on November 10, 2012, with "Hello My Name Is ..."
While her name suddenly dropped from the Disney Channel lineup, by no means is Mendler not successful today. She received her master's degree in media arts and sciences from MIT and continued at the prestigious university to pursue her Ph.D. Mendler additionally attended Harvard Law School and was co-president of their Space Law Society. She received her Doctor of Law in May 2024, a year and a half after co-founding Northwood, an aviation and aerospace component manufacturer, of which she is also the CEO. So, it's pretty safe to say Mendler is doing fine for herself after quitting acting.
Amanda Bynes eventually returned to school to study cosmetology
Amanda Bynes, a '90s Nickelodeon icon, is no longer on television, but the former star still keeps her fans updated with the latest. Originally on Nick's sketch comedy show "All That," Bynes is most known for her highly coveted role in the 1999 TV series called "The Amanda Show," where she collaborated with other child stars, like Josh Peck and Drake Bell, on hilarious, slapstick sketches for the kids network. From there, Bynes starred in several early 2000s classic films, like "She's the Man," "What a Girl Wants," and "Sydney White." She also found fame in her role as Holly Tyler in the hit 2002 series "What I Like About You."
By the 2010s, Bynes took a break from show business for mental health reasons. In a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes revealed that she struggled with drug addiction, abusing marijuana and amphetamines. At the time of the interview, Bynes was four years sober. In 2019, the Nickelodeon alum graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, which she shared on X, formerly Twitter. Then in March 2023, news broke that Bynes — who suffers from bipolar disorder — was hospitalized after she reportedly suffered a psychotic break and was found naked roaming the streets of Los Angeles.
Since being released, the former star decided to pursue a career as a nail technician. In an April 2024 Instagram story, Bynes said (via Us Weekly): "Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again."
Jennifer Stone entered the medical field
Jennifer Stone has shown off her superhuman abilities, like her "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-stars; except she doesn't use a wand, she rocks a stethoscope. Known for playing the bizarrely-dressed Harper Finkle in the magical 2000s Disney Channel series, Stone hasn't fully given up the screen, but she certainly wears many hats. Since her Disney days, the actor has starred in a few films, including "The In-Between" and "Santa Girl." But since 2020, Stone has been preoccupied with her new career.
Starting as a volunteer during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stone became a registered nurse in the emergency department. She has chronicled her journey through her Instagram, showing off her spooky scrubs in October and making hilarious comments about being the practice patient for the graduate students. She is also a huge advocate for diabetes, partnering with Medtronic to promote their products, namely the InPen insulin pen. Stone is also the co-host of the "Wizards of Waverly Pod" podcast with David DeLuise, who played the wizard patriarch Jerry Russo on "Wizards."
Frankie Muniz lived out a childhood dream
Frankie Muniz is widely known for playing the title character in the hit sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle," which ran from 2000 to 2006. Muniz was a knockout, delivering great character opposition to the rest of his "Middle" family, who were dysfunctional compared to Malcom. The hit sitcom skyrocketed Muniz's fame, opening more opportunities for him, like his star role in the 2003 movie "Agent Cody Banks," and 2002's "Big Fat Liar," with Amanda Bynes. His stardom dwindled in the next decade, only making featured, one-episode appearances in shows like "New Amsterdam" and "The Rookie."
Muniz has seemingly put his acting career behind him, as he announced in October 2024 that he will be a racecar driver in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. A long-time racer, Muniz is joining Reaume Brothers Racing as a full-time driver as No. 33 in an F-150, according to People, with whom Muniz spoke, telling them that it has been a dream of his since the early 2000s when he started racing. "I wanted to do it," said the former child star. "I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it's not something I necessarily thought that I'd ever get the opportunity to do." Muniz also owns and runs an olive oil shop in Scottsdale, Arizona, called Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars, with his wife Paige.