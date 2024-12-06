The Wildest Rumors About 1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy And Amy Slaton

Since the debut of "1000-Lb. Sisters" in 2020, Tammy and Amy Slaton's personalities have charmed our hearts, leaving us rooting for their success while looking forward to their wit. As their fame increased, so did the chatter about their personal and romantic lives. More than once, the sisters have had to step in and set the record straight on wild rumors swirling around them.

In November 2024, Tammy took to TikTok to tell clarify that her sister, Amy, is not currently pregnant. Currently, Amy welcomed two sons, Gage and Glenn, before splitting her ex-husband, Michael Halterman. Apparently, the rumors began to swirl following Amy's unique food cravings and imbalanced emotions during Season 6 of the TLC show. It seems fans jumped to this conclusion as Amy had also craved unusual foods during her pregnancies with Gage and Glenn.

In her video, Tammy said, "I wish people would stop spreading rumors, but I'm here to tell you, Amy is not pregnant." Amy has not yet addressed the rumors on her own, but there's plenty of tittle-tatter surrounding the girls.