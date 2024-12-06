The Wildest Rumors About 1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy And Amy Slaton
Since the debut of "1000-Lb. Sisters" in 2020, Tammy and Amy Slaton's personalities have charmed our hearts, leaving us rooting for their success while looking forward to their wit. As their fame increased, so did the chatter about their personal and romantic lives. More than once, the sisters have had to step in and set the record straight on wild rumors swirling around them.
In November 2024, Tammy took to TikTok to tell clarify that her sister, Amy, is not currently pregnant. Currently, Amy welcomed two sons, Gage and Glenn, before splitting her ex-husband, Michael Halterman. Apparently, the rumors began to swirl following Amy's unique food cravings and imbalanced emotions during Season 6 of the TLC show. It seems fans jumped to this conclusion as Amy had also craved unusual foods during her pregnancies with Gage and Glenn.
In her video, Tammy said, "I wish people would stop spreading rumors, but I'm here to tell you, Amy is not pregnant." Amy has not yet addressed the rumors on her own, but there's plenty of tittle-tatter surrounding the girls.
Tammy addresses the rumored death of her sister-in-law
Addressing those Amy Slaton pregnancy rumors, Tammy Slaton also took a moment to debunk the claim that her sister-in-law, Brittany Combs, who is married to the Slatons' brother, Chris Combs, had died. Tammy simply said, "Brittany did not pass away," settling the matter once and for all.
Fans of the TLC hit show were led to believe Brittany had died after a fan page for "1000-lb Sisters" made the false claim. It turns out the Facebook page — which was not named in the report — was merely trying to garner more attention by peddling false information.
Fans of the 1000-Lb. Sisters seemed relieved to learn that Brittany was alive based on the comments left under Tammy's TikTok video. One user commented, "Thank you I've been looking everywhere for updates about Brittany." Another said, "Thank goodness Brit is fine." While others thanked Tammy for the update in her comments, some said they did not see the rumors but wondered why anyone would fabricate such stories.
Rumors of a split followed Tammy marriage
In November 2022, Tammy Slaton married Caleb Willingham, whom she had met during her stay at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Their marriage appeared to be going strong, with Slaton telling People, "I love waking up every morning and seeing his face. And seeing his face every night before going to bed." However, fans
The honeymoon phase didn't last long. Just a few months into their marriage, fans noticed Willingham wasn't around as much as before. Many took to Slaton's TikTok profile to question her about it, but their comments went unanswered. However, it turns out this wild rumor had some truth to it.
Tragically, sources told The U.S. Sun that their marriage was, indeed, over — just five months after it had begun. "They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab," the source told the outlet. "They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack." What's more, Slaton found it difficult to navigate a long-distance relationship — Willingham was in a rehab center in Ohio, and Slaton was back in Kentucky. Willingham died in June 2023 before his divorce from Slaton was finalized.
Rumors followed Tammy close friendship
In 2024, fans began to wonder whether Tammy Slaton had sparked a new relationship with Haley Michelle — known on TikTok as "Paranormal Princess." The rumors began when Michelle became a frequent sight on Slaton's social media pages. Fans theorized that Slaton and Michelle could be dating since Slaton previously spoke about her rather fluid sexuality — labeling herself both "pansexual" and "lesbian" over her years in the spotlight.
Not everybody was here for it, and many fans expressed disappointment at the prospect of a relationship between the two, given that some suspected Michelle was merely using Slaton to boost her status.
Eventually, Slaton laid it out as clear as day for her followers. In a since-deleted video viewed by Us Weekly, Slaton, Michelle, and a friend are seen on a trip. As the song "Friends" by Marshmello and Anne-Marie plays, the lyrics are overlaid on-screen: "F-R-I-E-N-D-S / We're just friends / So don't go look at me with that look in your eye." So, there you have it.
Rumor has it that Amy Slaton has returned to her smoking habit
From the start, fans knew Amy as an occasional smoker, but during her second pregnancy, she admitted to The U.S. Sun that she was down to five cigarettes a day — a significant drop from her usual 20.
Naturally, fans feared for her and her unborn baby's health, with some hoping she'd make the necessary changes. Others didn't think she was capable of doing so. "I don't think she is really going to make the changes needed to give her child/children a good healthy life, ie, cleaning, eating smart, exercising, stopping smoking, keeping pests out of her home," a Reddit user commented.
In late 2023, Amy shared a video on her TikTok account sharing her 2024 resolutions, which included quitting smoking. While many took to the comments offering her support, rumor had it Amy was smoking again. Whether or not this particular rumor is true, it certainly doesn't look good for Amy. Fans were quick to spot a cigarette butt on the floor of the reality star's home in a clip posted to Instagram by TLC. One user commented, "Oh not cigarette butts on the floor with little ones around." Others used nauseated emojis to express their disgust.
The constant death rumors about Tammy Slaton
Tammy Slaton is alive and well, despite multiple rumors to the contrary. The beloved reality star has had to shut down rumors of her death – multiple times. In all fairness, Slaton previously rattled fans during a 2019 interview with People. "I attempted to kill myself last January," she revealed to the outlet.
Slaton first addressed rumors of her death in February 2021. After posting a selfie followed by brief period of inactivity on her social media profiles, someone commented, "Y'all, she died." That didn't sit well with Slaton, who replied, "Just because I stopped posting does not mean I died Jesus Christ y'all."
That was hardly the only time the rumor popped up, with one unreliable website running the headline "Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst," and another asking, "Tammy Slaton Dead?" Not only is the reality star not dead, shared a recent massive weight-loss update that left us all impressed.