Tammy Slaton Shares Massive Weight Loss Update Amid Sister Amy's Legal Drama
"1000-Lb. Sisters" star Amy Slaton was arrested in September 2024. Amidst Amy's legal drama, her sister and co-star Tammy Slaton has shared some more about her weight loss transformation. Prior to Amy's arrest in August 2024, Tammy duetted a TikTok video that showed her and other women celebrating their weight loss. The video seemed to show that Tammy had lost several hundred pounds. Following Amy's arrest, Tammy posted a heartwarming video on Instagram that mentioned her weight loss again.
"Whether you're 500 pounds like I was, or you almost lost all your weight, whether you deal with depression or feel like you don't know what to do tomorrow, just know you are safe here," Tammy told her followers.
Per E! News, in a now-deleted TikTok video from February 2024, the reality TV star had previously described dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts before she lost weight — which Tammy did with bariatric surgery and a weight loss clinic. Based on Tammy's September 2024 update, she seems to be in a good place and ready to help others since she also said, "Here on my [Instagram] page, you're gonna find motivation, realness from me, and hopefully inspiration for you to continue on your journey."
Did Tammy say anything about Amy's arrest?
Although Tammy Slaton seems to be doing well, Amy Slaton is dealing with legal troubles. Amy's arrest happened on September 2, 2024. The Crockett County Sheriff's Department outlined the situation on Facebook. During a Labor Day trip to Tennessee Safari Park, authorities were called to investigate a possible camel bite. "Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the statement read.
The statement then explained how Amy and the man she was with, Brian Scott Lovvorn, were each arrested for illegally possessing Schedule I and Schedule VI substances and for two counts of child endangerment. Although it was not mentioned who else was in the car with the reality TV star and Lovvorn, Amy and her ex, Michael Halterman, share two sons.
Tammy has been in legal trouble herself in the past, so she may be understanding of what Amy is going through. However, it does not seem like she has said anything on her social media accounts about Amy's arrest. Instead, Tammy has been speaking about her own journey and sharing inspirational quotes, such as one post that read, "You can do anything once you put your mind to it. Never give up."