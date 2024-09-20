Tammy Slaton Shares Massive Weight Loss Update Amid Sister Amy's Legal Drama

"1000-Lb. Sisters" star Amy Slaton was arrested in September 2024. Amidst Amy's legal drama, her sister and co-star Tammy Slaton has shared some more about her weight loss transformation. Prior to Amy's arrest in August 2024, Tammy duetted a TikTok video that showed her and other women celebrating their weight loss. The video seemed to show that Tammy had lost several hundred pounds. Following Amy's arrest, Tammy posted a heartwarming video on Instagram that mentioned her weight loss again.

Advertisement

"Whether you're 500 pounds like I was, or you almost lost all your weight, whether you deal with depression or feel like you don't know what to do tomorrow, just know you are safe here," Tammy told her followers.

Per E! News, in a now-deleted TikTok video from February 2024, the reality TV star had previously described dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts before she lost weight — which Tammy did with bariatric surgery and a weight loss clinic. Based on Tammy's September 2024 update, she seems to be in a good place and ready to help others since she also said, "Here on my [Instagram] page, you're gonna find motivation, realness from me, and hopefully inspiration for you to continue on your journey."

Advertisement