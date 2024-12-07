Inside John Krasinski's Unbreakable Bond With His Daughters

It turns out that even the most well-known celebs can also be down-to-earth parents. To us, married stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are on-screen faves. To Krasinski and Blunt's two daughters, Hazel and Violet, the stars are just mom and dad. The "A Quiet Place" director and "The Devil Wears Prada" actor keep their family life relatively private. "Pics of kids should only come direct from parents," Krasinski wrote in May 2014, when he shared a super sweet picture of baby Hazel with the world on X (formerly Twitter). Just as the parents shielded their daughters from the world, they also worked to keep fame from going to their heads. Hazel and Violet once fell into the category of celeb kids who didn't know their parents were famous. In a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times, Blunt described Hazel asking her mother if she was "famous." "And I'd never heard her ... we've never said that word in our house," Blunt said. "We don't talk about it."

Advertisement

While Krasinski and Blunt have been extremely thoughtful about how and when their girls end up in the public eye, they haven't been at all shy about sharing their love for their children with all of us. "When Hazel gives a hug to Violet, right there in that moment you can see this huge relationship that will last much longer than I'm around ... it's so beautiful," Krasinski said in an interview with People. Krasinski clearly adores his daughters, so much so that they've inspired some of his best work.