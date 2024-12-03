Josh Hall's Latest Appearance On Christina Haack's HGTV Show Proves They Lived Two Different Lives
The third time isn't always the charm for everyone. HGTV star Christina Haack married husband number three, Josh Hall, in October 2021, and filed for divorce in July 2024. Haack has a habit of coupling up with guys rather quickly, then starring in or incorporating them into her reality TV home renovation shows. She started out doing "Flip or Flop" with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, then had husband number two Ant Antstead appearing in episodes of "Christina on the Coast" with her. Haack's most recent marital partner, Hall, was also a regular on another hit "Flip or Flop" spinoff.
Taking place in Tennessee, "Christina in the Country" made its debut on HGTV in January 2023, with Hall frequently popping up on his wife's show to build chicken coops, go antique shopping, and even to offer up his sister as a client. Season 2 premiered in November 2024, several months after the divorce paperwork was filed in court. However, the show was filmed earlier in the year, when their split was only a dull twinkle in the eyes of the couple. As such, Hall still appears in several episodes, giving the audience a peek into their relationship before it was reduced to a messy divorce.
From the very first episode of Season 2, it's evident that Haack and Hall aren't living their best romantic lives together. The couple's interactions clearly show an in-charge Haack, with her hubby trying his best to be a co-star instead of just a minor character. With each subsequent episode, their disconnect seems even more obvious, with Hall at one point even declaring himself lost for words over his wife's activities upon finding her and two of her children bathing chickens in the family's bathtub.
They didn't even talk about the chickens
There may have been several signs that Christina Haack and Josh Hall's marriage was never going to last long before Season 2 of "Christina in the Country" hit the airwaves, but the series offered up even more evidence that the celebrity couple was headed to Splitsville. The debut episode opens with Haack wheeling and dealing on her phone, and letting her husband know they're headed back to Tennessee. Despite the fact that the longtime HGTV star is the epicenter of the show that boasts her name, Hall starts talking about finding houses to flip, telling his wife she can step in when he needs design help. Clearly there's a disconnect between the two about the focal point of the show.
And, in Episode 3, Haack brings her beloved chickens into the house, proclaiming them to now be indoor pets. When Hall finds her giving the fowl a bath, he announces "I'm kinda speechless," adding, "I shouldn't be at this point, but," evidently, he is (per People). While there's plenty of humor in the situation, it's also obvious the two aren't on the same page in even in this one simple aspects of their lives.
While discussing her divorce from Hall with ET, Haack confided that she knew her marriage was in trouble for a while. "I'd been telling him that things were bad for at least a year, probably 18 months," she admitted. Given the HGTV star's admission, we can't help but examine the couple's interactions on "Christina in the Country" in a new light.