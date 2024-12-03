Josh Hall's Latest Appearance On Christina Haack's HGTV Show Proves They Lived Two Different Lives

The third time isn't always the charm for everyone. HGTV star Christina Haack married husband number three, Josh Hall, in October 2021, and filed for divorce in July 2024. Haack has a habit of coupling up with guys rather quickly, then starring in or incorporating them into her reality TV home renovation shows. She started out doing "Flip or Flop" with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, then had husband number two Ant Antstead appearing in episodes of "Christina on the Coast" with her. Haack's most recent marital partner, Hall, was also a regular on another hit "Flip or Flop" spinoff.

Taking place in Tennessee, "Christina in the Country" made its debut on HGTV in January 2023, with Hall frequently popping up on his wife's show to build chicken coops, go antique shopping, and even to offer up his sister as a client. Season 2 premiered in November 2024, several months after the divorce paperwork was filed in court. However, the show was filmed earlier in the year, when their split was only a dull twinkle in the eyes of the couple. As such, Hall still appears in several episodes, giving the audience a peek into their relationship before it was reduced to a messy divorce.

From the very first episode of Season 2, it's evident that Haack and Hall aren't living their best romantic lives together. The couple's interactions clearly show an in-charge Haack, with her hubby trying his best to be a co-star instead of just a minor character. With each subsequent episode, their disconnect seems even more obvious, with Hall at one point even declaring himself lost for words over his wife's activities upon finding her and two of her children bathing chickens in the family's bathtub.

