Signs Christina Haack And Josh Hall's Marriage Was Never Going To Last
Over the years, HGTV star Christina Haack has proved herself to be unlucky in love. She divorced ex-husband and former "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa in 2018, but married television personality Ant Anstead that same year. When that marriage ended in divorce in 2021, Haack found a new love in a relationship with real estate agent Josh Hall. Although third time's the charm in many cases, that wasn't to be for Haack. Unfortunately, just two years after the couple tied the knot, E! reported that Hall was filing for divorce.
The news may have come as a shock to some of the couple's supporters, but there were clear signs that this marriage was destined to fail before they made it official. For example, although she still referred to herself as "Christina Hall" on Instagram in July 2024, any traces of Hall were already long gone from her profile before the divorce became public. However, fans on Reddit took their analysis of the relationship even deeper, highlighting earlier signals that Haack and Hall simply weren't a good match. Here, we break down the evidence that this marriage likely never stood a chance.
Fans saw through the image Christina Haack wanted to portray
Appearances can sometimes be deceiving, especially when it comes to relationships that unfold in the public eye. When Christina Haack and Josh Hall began dating in 2021, a source told People that the couple's union got off to a solid start: "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection..." That may sound like the beginnings of a great relationship, but many fans took a different view of the pair's connection. In a Reddit thread dedicated to speculating about their relationship, one user simply said: "They have no chemistry whatsoever." It's impossible to know how a couple behaves behind closed doors but people can still easily pick up on signs that all is not well in a marriage through observation.
Another user suggested Haack might have been trying too hard to make the marriage look picture-perfect on social media, especially when it came to her son, Hudson Anstead. The user commented: "She was campaigning for the longest time excessively posting Josh with Hudson to prove he was a good stepdad..." Social media definitely plays a large role in how many celebrities share their relationships with fans, but it appears Haack might have been trying to portray an image that didn't match reality.
Christina Haack & Josh Hall's relationship moved too fast
Whirlwind romances might sound idyllic, but committing too quickly can sometimes backfire. As People reported, Christina Haack and Joshua Hall's relationship became public knowledge in July 2021, only a month after she finalized her divorce from second husband Ant Anstead. However, as Us Weekly notes, the pair was actually in contact several months prior, with a source revealing they "reconnected [that] spring in Tennessee." Based on this timeline, Haack didn't even give her second marriage a chance to officially end before jumping into a new romance.
Even more surprisingly, People shared that the couple's divorce documents place their wedding date much earlier than previously believed. Although they announced their marriage in the spring of 2022, they were actually legally married in October 2021. Tying the knot just three months after feeling comfortable enough to reveal your relationship to the world isn't enough time for most people to truly get to know their partner, and the breakneck pace of their courtship likely played a big role in the marriage's final outcome. Haack and Hall's initial connection may have held some promise but, unfortunately, the brightest flames are often doomed to burn out quickly.