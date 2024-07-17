Signs Christina Haack And Josh Hall's Marriage Was Never Going To Last

Over the years, HGTV star Christina Haack has proved herself to be unlucky in love. She divorced ex-husband and former "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa in 2018, but married television personality Ant Anstead that same year. When that marriage ended in divorce in 2021, Haack found a new love in a relationship with real estate agent Josh Hall. Although third time's the charm in many cases, that wasn't to be for Haack. Unfortunately, just two years after the couple tied the knot, E! reported that Hall was filing for divorce.

The news may have come as a shock to some of the couple's supporters, but there were clear signs that this marriage was destined to fail before they made it official. For example, although she still referred to herself as "Christina Hall" on Instagram in July 2024, any traces of Hall were already long gone from her profile before the divorce became public. However, fans on Reddit took their analysis of the relationship even deeper, highlighting earlier signals that Haack and Hall simply weren't a good match. Here, we break down the evidence that this marriage likely never stood a chance.