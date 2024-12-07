Joe Rogan Is Related To A Famous Singer
Being the polarizing figure he is, the credibility of podcaster and television personality Joe Rogan's statements can vary. While some truth lies in his shocking claims, like his apparent ties with Disney, onlookers have also speculated Rogan has lied about other aspects of his life, such as not being vaccinated. However, the fact that he's related to the singer of one of the biggest emo bands on the scene is no fib.
On an episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," actor and director Kevin Smith connected the dots in front of Rogan, leading the podcast host to reveal that the singer he shares blood with is My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way. "How crazy that two people in the same family became [incredibly] famous and don't even...?" Smith asked Rogan. Although they're aware of their connection, Rogan shot down any idea about them having a close relationship. "I don't know him, but we're cousins," Rogan told Smith. Per Smith, Rogan and Way are related through their connections to one person: A woman named Josie, who is Rogan's grandmother, and Way's aunt.
Fans want Joe Rogan and Gerard Way to meet
My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way also acknowledged his and Joe Rogan's relationship in a 2014 Reddit IAmA thread, writing: "I am Gerard Way, musician, artist, creator, and cousin of Joe Rogan — Ask me anything!" While the notion of Rogan and Way's family ties is certainly shocking, Rogan's brief conversation with director Kevin Smith about the subject left out another obvious piece of the puzzle. If Rogan is related to Way, then, by extension, he is also related to another My Chemical Romance member: Way's brother, bassist Mikey Way.
Although fans previously didn't know these celebrities were related, some argue the two could find common ground if they ever met. In the comments section of a clip of Rogan and Smith's conversation on YouTube, fans of the "Welcome to the Black Parade" band called for Rogan to invite Way to be a guest on his podcast. "Joe doesn't understand how badass and influential Gerard is," one viewer said. "I think we all want to see him on as a guest." Others pointed out that the unfamiliar cousins share similar interests, which could allow for a stimulating conversation between them on Rogan's podcast. "It's strange that Joe hasn't had Gerard on seeing as Joe is a fan of comic books and Gerard is [a] comic book artist AND a wildly popular musician," another commenter said.