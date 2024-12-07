Joe Rogan Is Related To A Famous Singer

Being the polarizing figure he is, the credibility of podcaster and television personality Joe Rogan's statements can vary. While some truth lies in his shocking claims, like his apparent ties with Disney, onlookers have also speculated Rogan has lied about other aspects of his life, such as not being vaccinated. However, the fact that he's related to the singer of one of the biggest emo bands on the scene is no fib.

On an episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," actor and director Kevin Smith connected the dots in front of Rogan, leading the podcast host to reveal that the singer he shares blood with is My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way. "How crazy that two people in the same family became [incredibly] famous and don't even...?" Smith asked Rogan. Although they're aware of their connection, Rogan shot down any idea about them having a close relationship. "I don't know him, but we're cousins," Rogan told Smith. Per Smith, Rogan and Way are related through their connections to one person: A woman named Josie, who is Rogan's grandmother, and Way's aunt.