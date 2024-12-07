Inside The Unbreakable Bond Between Jennifer Garner And Her 2 Sisters
Jennifer Garner has many famous friends and adoring fans, but it's her devoted sisters who will always be her biggest supporters and closest to her heart. Throughout the "Alias" star's many career successes and high-profile relationship challenges, big sister Melissa and little sister Susannah Garner have been there for their beloved middle sister every step of the way through Jennifer's stunning transformation into a genuine Hollywood movie star. The trio, who grew up together in West Virginia, have walked very different life paths, but Jennifer has never shied away from showing up and celebrating their bond, both on social media and in the press.
"Being the middle sister of these three girls is the relationship that defines me more than anything else," Jennifer once said in an interview with Southern Living. "More than being my kids' mother, I'm first and foremost the middle Garner girl." This sentiment has been reflected time and again with how the actress celebrates her beloved sisters, frequently sharing throwback photos on Instagram from their time as children and commemorating family milestones with heartwarming snapshots.
According to Jennifer, her rise to fame and success in life is because of the impact her sisters have had on her. It seems Melissa, specifically, drove her to strike out on her own and pursue her passions simply by being a "bigger-than-life" figure in her childhood. "She's beautiful, and she was valedictorian, got a 1600 on her SATs and was the head majorette," Jennifer said of Melissa when speaking with The Independent in 2009. "So that's what drove me, I think, to do things she wasn't doing."
Jennifer Garner's sisters have been by her side for important moments
While Jennifer Garner's lavish life and career has all but required her to embrace the spotlight and the media attention that comes with it, Melissa and Susannah Garner followed paths that allowed them a bit more anonymity. However, that hasn't kept them from sharing some important and high-profile moments with their beloved sister, including being by her side when she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2018. Jennifer was also cheered on by her parents, Patricia and William Garner, and her own three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel Affleck.
Melissa and Susannah also brought along their children, and Garner directly thanked two of the youngest during her heartfelt speech at the star-studded event. "A special shoutout to my niece and nephew, who are missing their first days of school to be here today because, in the Garner family, fame matters more than education," Jennifer said with a laugh (via Us Weekly). "Obviously, that's not true — they're equal."
For Jennifer, getting to bask in the warmth of the limelight alongside her close-knit family is an especially rewarding aspect of her career success. Speaking with Today in March 2015, the actress got choked up reflecting on a photo shoot she'd recently done with her family, candidly saying: "There's just nothing like sharing the spotlight or anything else with your sisters and your mom."