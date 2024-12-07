Inside The Unbreakable Bond Between Jennifer Garner And Her 2 Sisters

Jennifer Garner has many famous friends and adoring fans, but it's her devoted sisters who will always be her biggest supporters and closest to her heart. Throughout the "Alias" star's many career successes and high-profile relationship challenges, big sister Melissa and little sister Susannah Garner have been there for their beloved middle sister every step of the way through Jennifer's stunning transformation into a genuine Hollywood movie star. The trio, who grew up together in West Virginia, have walked very different life paths, but Jennifer has never shied away from showing up and celebrating their bond, both on social media and in the press.

"Being the middle sister of these three girls is the relationship that defines me more than anything else," Jennifer once said in an interview with Southern Living. "More than being my kids' mother, I'm first and foremost the middle Garner girl." This sentiment has been reflected time and again with how the actress celebrates her beloved sisters, frequently sharing throwback photos on Instagram from their time as children and commemorating family milestones with heartwarming snapshots.

According to Jennifer, her rise to fame and success in life is because of the impact her sisters have had on her. It seems Melissa, specifically, drove her to strike out on her own and pursue her passions simply by being a "bigger-than-life" figure in her childhood. "She's beautiful, and she was valedictorian, got a 1600 on her SATs and was the head majorette," Jennifer said of Melissa when speaking with The Independent in 2009. "So that's what drove me, I think, to do things she wasn't doing."

